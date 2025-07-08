13 Classic Dishes Few People Realize Were Invented In The US

Some of us think of just hamburgers, hot dogs, and regional barbeque styles when we think of American food, but our nation's food is vast and unique on the world culinary stage. It combines elements from food traditions that span the entire globe, with each region staking its claim in distinct dishes. Some meals — like Minnesota's hotdish and Vermont's cheddar and apple pie combo — are clearly American through and through. However, some seemingly international dishes were also born and bred in the U.S., but you'd never know it.

In this list, we'll explore a few iconic dishes that were invented in the U.S. but seem to have non-native roots. Most of these meals were heavily inspired by culinary practices from around the world and, over the years, found their way into America's permanent culinary lexicon. They give international cuisine the American treatment, infusing global cooking techniques with ingredients native to North America — or vice versa — creating a diverse culinary landscape that perfectly encapsulates this country's melting-pot status. Though these dishes might seem like the pinnacle of worldly cuisine to some of us, each has an unexpected backstory rooted firmly on American soil.