12 Classic Cakes That Were Actually Invented In The US

Who doesn't love cake? From frosting-loaded cupcakes to classic pound cakes and creamy cheesecakes, the baking world would be a horribly empty place without these sweet, fluffy delights. As you tuck into a decadent slice, you're probably thinking more about its irresistible taste, rather than its inventor. But many of the cakes we know and love have some rather interesting origins. And the United States has made some incredibly significant contributions to cake history, with many now world-famous cakes having their roots in various parts of America. From chocolate- and vanilla-based crowd-pleasers to more unusually flavored creations (we're looking at you, tomato soup cake), every cake on this list has a unique story. But all share one commonality — they were invented in the U.S.

For each cake in this lineup, we'll explore its humble beginnings and the elements of the recipe that make it special. We apologize in advance if you walk away with your mouth watering, but with your newfound cake knowledge, there'll be all the more reason to try whipping up one of these tempting bakes. It can totally be classed as a history lesson, right?! So, let's take a look at some of the most epic cakes that originated closer to home than you might've realized.