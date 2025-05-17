12 Classic Cakes That Were Actually Invented In The US
Who doesn't love cake? From frosting-loaded cupcakes to classic pound cakes and creamy cheesecakes, the baking world would be a horribly empty place without these sweet, fluffy delights. As you tuck into a decadent slice, you're probably thinking more about its irresistible taste, rather than its inventor. But many of the cakes we know and love have some rather interesting origins. And the United States has made some incredibly significant contributions to cake history, with many now world-famous cakes having their roots in various parts of America. From chocolate- and vanilla-based crowd-pleasers to more unusually flavored creations (we're looking at you, tomato soup cake), every cake on this list has a unique story. But all share one commonality — they were invented in the U.S.
For each cake in this lineup, we'll explore its humble beginnings and the elements of the recipe that make it special. We apologize in advance if you walk away with your mouth watering, but with your newfound cake knowledge, there'll be all the more reason to try whipping up one of these tempting bakes. It can totally be classed as a history lesson, right?! So, let's take a look at some of the most epic cakes that originated closer to home than you might've realized.
Angel food cake
Angel food cake is a fantastically light and airy bake that achieves its delicate texture without the use of baking powder or soda. Egg whites are the key to this cake's impressive rise, which are whipped with cream of tartar until wonderfully fluffy. Its lightness also comes from the lack of butter or oil in the batter. Angel food cake is traditionally baked in a tube pan, which is circular, with straight sides, and a hollow tube in the center.
Pinpointing angel food cake's exact origins is challenging, since there were multiple iterations of butterless and chemical leavener-free sponge recipes published throughout the 1800s. The earliest was featured in "The Kentucky Housewife," an 1839 book by Lettice Bryan. Named "white sponge," Bryan's recipe saw egg whites whipped with sugar and citrus juice before folding in the flour. By the 1860s, this unique approach to cake-making had grown in popularity, particularly after Helen Robinson published a three-ingredient version (simply sugar, egg whites, and flour) in "The Practical Cook Book." But it wasn't until 1878 that the name "angel's food" was first used. This version, which remains closest to those still baked today, was featured in "The Home Messenger," a book by Isabella Stewart. It included an impressive 11 egg whites, alongside the classic combo of sugar, flour, vanilla extract, and cream of tartar.
Devil's food cake
Devil's food cake is the dark, decadent counterpart to angel food cake. It's significantly richer and moister, with a distinct chocolate flavor and dense texture. Recipes typically feature cocoa powder, dark chocolate, or a mixture of both, plus staples like butter, flour, sugar, and eggs. Some also include a splash of coffee to intensify the chocolatey taste. Sandwiched and topped with a rich frosting (chocolate, obviously), this cake is truly the definition of indulgent, and it's the perfect treat to whip up for any special occasion.
The exact origins of devil's food cake are heavily debated, but the earliest recipes began appearing in American cookbooks in the early 1900s. A 1902 edition of "Mrs. Rorer's New Cook Book" included a "devil's food" cake, which saw chocolate melted with milk, and stirred into a mixture of butter, sugar, and egg yolks, before folding in flour, baking powder, and egg whites. Rorer opted to finish her version with a white frosting. However, some versions of this cake had altogether different characteristics, boasting a distinct reddish hue and a much milder chocolate flavor, much like a red velvet cake. Some would argue that in this form, the devil's food cake has its roots in the Southern states of America, where it was made with beets for that signature red finish. Others credit its invention to the Waldorf Astoria, where it was supposedly created in the 1950s, despite a distinct lack of evidence from the restaurant archives.
German chocolate cake
This rich, layered creation is not just any old chocolate cake. The standout feature of the beloved German chocolate cake is its sweet and nutty coconut-pecan frosting, made with evaporated milk and egg yolks for a delightfully custardy finish. When this is paired with two layers of trusty chocolate sponge, the product is a cake with a flavor and texture like no other.
Despite its name, this cake does not hail from Germany at all. Instead, it's an American creation. The story of German chocolate cake begins in the 1850s, when chocolate maker Samuel German developed his famous "Baker's German's Sweet Chocolate." It quickly became a popular ingredient amongst home bakers, featuring in a whole host of sweet recipes. But it wasn't until 1957 that the cake itself had its rise to fame. This was after a recipe titled "German's Chocolate Cake," due to its inclusion of German's chocolate, was published in a Dallas newspaper. The cake was an instant hit, and over time, the apostrophe in its name was dropped. This led to the understandable misconception that it was a German invention. Even President Lyndon B. Johnson was none the wiser, and served the cake to the German Chancellor during a state visit in 1963.
New York cheesecake
Irresistibly creamy, dense, and packed with sweet vanilla flavor, New York cheesecake sits proudly in the American dessert hall of fame. Its velvety filling is made with cream cheese, eggs, sugar, flour, and often sour cream or heavy cream for a beautifully smooth result. Some recipes also feature lemon zest for a touch of brightness. This delicious batter is poured over a buttery graham cracker crust and often baked in a water bath to prevent cracking. Once cooled, the traditional way to serve New York cheesecake is topping-free, to let its simple but undeniably irresistible flavors shine. But we won't judge if you prefer your slice with a fruity compote or dollop of whipped cream.
Amazingly, the creation of cheese-based desserts can be attributed to the ancient Greeks, but the New York way of making cheesecake first came about in the 1920s. Arnold Reuben, who famously invented the iconic Reuben sandwich, claims he was the first to incorporate cream cheese into a cheesecake. This was at a time when cottage cheese was generally the go-to for such desserts. Tangy cream cheese soon became a staple for bakers across New York, who had understandably been inspired by Reuben's delicious results and reveled in the ultra-smooth, thick consistency the cheese could produce. Thus, the famous New York cheesecake was born, and today, it remains a mainstay in cafes and restaurants across the city and beyond.
Election cake
If you love hearty, spicy, fruit-packed bakes, election cake is a must-try. This lesser-known dessert is believed to date back as far as colonial America, and became especially popular in Hartford, Connecticut, during the 18th century. Here, the cake was baked as an incentive for residents, who would gladly receive a piece when voting at elections or attending important meetings in the town. Women, who were excluded from voting at the time, contributed by preparing these "election cakes", which were usually substantial enough to feed the crowds. The first printed recipe appeared in a 1796 cookbook by Amelia Simmons named "American Cookery," calling for a whopping 10 pounds of butter and 14 pounds of sugar.
Thankfully, modern takes on the election cake are generally smaller in size. Simmons' original version was flavored with cinnamon and allspice, and featured raisins, wine, and brandy. Today, we often see election cake leavened with yeast and featuring a diverse medley of fruits, such as prunes, cherries, and blueberries. Ginger, nutmeg, and cloves are common additions, too. The texture of election cake is generally quite dense and bread-like, but beautifully moist. It can be served as is or topped with a simple icing glaze for extra sweetness.
Tomato soup cake
Yep, that's right — tomato soup in a cake. As weird as this one sounds, it was certainly popular back in its heyday, and nowadays, there are many modern twists on the original being baked up. Despite the unconventional addition of canned tomato soup, the final bake thankfully does not taste like tomatoes in the slightest. The soup simply adds moisture and a hint of acidity that balances the other sweet ingredients of the cake. It can be likened to a carrot cake, often flavored with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, studded with raisins or nuts, and finished with a cream cheese frosting.
Tomato soup cake first came onto the scene when The Campbell's Company, then known as Campbell Soup Company, developed the recipe to promote its condensed tomato soup. This original cake appeared in an undated cookbook, but was likely created sometime between the late 1920s and early '30s. It became a staple for many during World War II, when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by, and canned soup offered a convenient alternative. Over the coming decades, the company featured various versions of tomato soup cake in its recipe books, including a gingerbread bundt cake and a holiday-themed fruit cake. In 1960, a recipe was even printed onto the soup label itself, and today, the cake is still enjoyed in various forms.
Wacky cake
Wacky cake, which is sometimes referred to as "Depression cake", is a simple chocolate dessert that gained popularity during times of ingredient scarcity. To make it, you won't reach for the usual eggs, butter, or milk. Instead, the dry ingredients (flour, cocoa powder, sugar, and baking powder) are mixed with vinegar, vanilla extract, vegetable oil, and water. Incredibly, this technique produces a cake that's fantastically moist and tender, with heaps of rich chocolate flavor. It can be served as is, though it's sometimes seen dusted with powdered sugar or topped with a simple vanilla or chocolate frosting.
It was in the early 20th century, during the rationing period of World War I, that wacky cake first emerged. Further down the line, when the Great Depression hit, it served as a reliable staple for home bakers facing shortages, and it had yet another revival during World War II. And, this nostalgic treat that was delicious enough to prevail into the modern food scene, is still created by home bakers today, despite eggs, butter, and milk being widely available.
Red velvet cake
With its striking red hue and subtle chocolatey flavor, red velvet cake is up there amongst the nation's favorites. This eye-catching bake boasts a tender, melt-in-the-mouth sponge, thanks to the inclusion of buttermilk and vinegar. These acidic ingredients also contribute to that signature red color, which develops as they react with the cocoa powder in the batter. Originally, this natural phenomenon was the only source of coloring in the cake, but bakers would later build on this by adding red dyes to enhance the dessert's vibrancy. When it comes to the frosting, a sweet and tangy blend of butter, powdered sugar, cream cheese, and vanilla is typically the go-to.
"Velvet" cakes were invented by Victorian bakers, who discovered that adding ingredients like almond flour and cocoa powder to their bakes yielded a finer, lighter crumb. And, over time, these tender, and often subtly chocolate-infused cakes, grew in popularity. Early 20th century versions included the mahogany cake and devil's food cake, and started to feature buttermilk as an ingredient, causing the reaction that produces that signature red tint. By the 1930s, red-toned cakes were more popular than ever. This was thanks to a recipe released by Adams Extract, whilst marketing its red food dye. It was remarkably similar to modern red velvet recipes, but called for shortening rather than butter, and featured a vanilla-flavored icing in place of the now-popular cream cheese mixture.
Pineapple upside-down cake
This retro classic combines a gloriously sticky, caramelized fruit topping with a moist and tender vanilla cake base. Pineapple upside-down cake is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, and it's incredible served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. To make it, canned pineapple rings are typically arranged at the bottom of a cake pan over a mixture of melted butter and brown sugar, with vibrant maraschino cherries often nestled in the gaps. Once the batter is poured over the fruit and baked, the cake is flipped upside-down onto a serving plate, revealing that signature glossy, golden topping.
The technique of baking fruit beneath batter was first seen in the early 1920s, with plums being a popular choice. But it was in 1925 that pineapple became the star. Producers of canned pineapple, the Hawaiian Pineapple Company (now Dole), sponsored a recipe contest to promote its product. The winning submission, out of tens of thousands of entries, was a pineapple upside-down cake. And, it most definitely caused a stir. This vibrant fruit cake catapulted to fame and soon became a staple dessert for people all over the U.S. And it's easy to see why, with its simple approach and impressive appearance oozing with appeal.
Cider cake
Cider cake is a rustic, fuss-free dessert, enhanced by the tangy sweetness of hard apple cider. It's crafted by creaming butter and sugar, incorporating eggs, and alternating additions of flour and cider. Baking soda is stirred into the cider just before adding it to the batter, which creates a fizzy reaction and makes the cake wonderfully light. Many versions also add spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to the cake, which complement the sweet-tart apple flavor perfectly.
The origins of cider cake in America can be traced back to the early 19th century. Louisa Macculloch, who came from a family of apple growers and therefore had access to a steady supply of cider, first recorded the recipe in her personal cookbook. This called for three tea cups of flour, two tea cups of sugar, butter, and cider. Her book is preserved to this day, at the Macculloch Hall Historical Museum, and contains over 160 recipes, including Scotch cake, lemon cake, and Albany cake.
Coconut cake
Coconut is a popular addition to a whole host of home bakes, loved for its distinct, tropical flavor and the unique texture it brings. But the coconut cake, topped and sandwiched with a creamy white frosting, and coated with a generous layer of coconut flakes, has to be the most decadent way to enjoy this versatile ingredient. This show-stopping dessert is a true Southern classic, and whilst modern recipes tend to rely on pre-packaged products, traditional versions required the far more arduous task of cracking open fresh coconuts and extracting the meat.
The coconut cake has its roots firmly planted in Black culinary history, with enslaved African women being amongst the first to prepare it. The first published recipe can be attributed to Abby Fisher, who included a coconut layer cake in her 1881 cookbook, "What Mrs. Fisher Knows About Old Southern Cooking. The cake went on to become a regular feature at African American gatherings and celebrations, and even has connections to the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott, where a group of Black women known as The Club from Nowhere baked and sold coconut cakes to raise funds for the movement.
Lane cake
Another multi-layered treat with a history in the Southern states is Lane cake. This cake's signature, boozy filling first combines egg yolks, sugar, and butter to form a custard. Then, a good glug of bourbon is added, along with pecans, raisins, and coconut. As always, there are some variations on this, with many recipes incorporating other fruits like cherries or peaches, too. The filling is nestled between layers of vanilla sponge, which are beautifully light thanks to the inclusion of whipped egg whites. And, when it comes to decoration, there are plenty of different approaches to explore. Some bakers coat the entire cake in a layer of creamy white frosting, whilst others leave it "naked," simply topping the final layer with more of the fruit and nut filling. Lane cake can also be adorned with a vibrant arrangement of maraschino cherries or piped with an elegant frosting border.
This dessert was created by Emma Rylander Lane, who entered it at an Alabama county fair in the late 19th century and took first prize. She also published the recipe in her 1898 cookbook, "Some Good Things to Eat," under the name "prize cake." Lane cake's popularity skyrocketed when it was baked by a character in Harper Lee's novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird." Here, it was described as being "so loaded with shinny it made me tight" (referring to the copious amount of alcohol it contained!). And, in 2016, the cake was designated as the official state cake of Alabama, firmly cementing its place in Southern culture for generations to come.