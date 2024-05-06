The History Of Coconut Cake Is A Legacy Of Black Cooking

A towering white layer cake filled with fluffy white frosting and covered in a blanket of flaky fresh coconut holds a significant place in American Southern cooking. It evokes memories of grandparents, cheery holidays, and loving family tables for many. The recipe's origins can be traced back to the antebellum era, a time before the American Civil War when coconuts were a rare treat. The laborious process of cracking and grating the coconut meat was both physically demanding and time-consuming work that was mostly done by enslaved women.

Coconut cakes made their way into many early recipe collections, some appearing by 1830. In 1881, Alabama native Abby Fisher, born enslaved and who then lived in San Francisco, published one of the oldest known cookbooks by an African American author, "What Mrs. Fisher Knows about Old Southern Cooking." Fisher recounts a coconut pie in the collection that required the roasting, cracking, and grating of a whole "cocoanut," creaming it with butter and lard, beating egg yolks, sugar, and more butter, whipping egg whites, as well as grating lemons for the delicacy. Malinda Russell was a free woman of color who published an early cocoanut (sic) cake recipe in her 1866 "A Domestic Cookbook." Cakes of this era relied on the lift of beaten egg whites — baking soda and powder were not commercially available. Coconut was not an easy treat to manage, and layered cakes were likewise a huge effort.