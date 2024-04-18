Chef Roberto Santibañez Explains Why Tortilla Chips Taste Better At Restaurants Than At Home

Everyone looks forward to a Mexican food feast, especially when it's accompanied by bottomless baskets of tortilla chips. While store-bought tortilla chips may be labeled "restaurant style," there's just something about chips at Mexican food restaurants that makes them so freakishly addictive. Tasting Table staff recently spoke to Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of New York's Fonda restaurants, about why tortilla chips taste better at restaurants than at home.

According to chef Santibañez, the superiority of tortilla chips served at restaurants lies in both the ingredients and the technique. He goes on to explain that the Fonda restaurants "get these high-quality tortillas from a vendor in Chicago, who has honed the recipe over generations." These high-quality tortillas are thinner than the average tortillas you'll find at the grocery store or even a local tortilleria. Therefore, the thinner tortilla results in light, thin, ultra-crispy tortilla chips.

Chef Santibañez also points out that restaurants have high-tech equipment and experienced staff that can crank out chips at a faster rate. Therefore, he asserts that restaurant chips are so delicious because the kitchen staff has "the possibility of frying them fresh for every shift."