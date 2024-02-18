16 Creative Ways To Use Potato Peels

Cooking is not just about making delicious food — it's about learning how to take full advantage of what an ingredient has to offer. One thing you learn is that many of the leftovers thrown away during preparation can be reused in other ways, which helps you be more mindful during the cooking process and expand your skills. According to Feeding America, 38% of all food in the United States is wasted each year. While there are numerous contributing factors outside of your immediate control, adopting a sustainable approach to reduce throwing out food at home is a step that everyone can take.

You'd be surprised what you can conjure in the kitchen with ingredient leftovers. Take potato peels, for example. They are perfectly edible, yet commonly thrown away. Along with having a wide range of culinary uses, most people aren't aware that potato peels contain more dietary fiber and antioxidants than the flesh itself. Suffice it to say, you've been missing out on this versatile leftover. Beyond its nutritional value, it can provide texture or be turned into an entirely new dish. Here are some sustainably creative ways to use potato peels.