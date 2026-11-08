10 Frequent Customer Complaints About Taco Bell

Chances are, if you're reading this, you enjoy the odd trip to Taco Bell. In fact, according to YouGov, the Tex-Mex chain is only disliked by 13% of Americans. So yeah, the odds are pretty high that you're a fan. But just because you enjoy something, it doesn't mean you can't criticize it. Case in point: this list.

We scoured through social media platforms, primarily Reddit, to figure out the most frequent customer complaints about Taco Bell. And, reader, there were a heck of a lot. Fans do not hold back when it comes to holding this fast food giant to account, and we get it — nobody likes to spend their precious dollars on a subpar burrito or overpriced nuggets.

If you love Taco Bell but feel it has room to improve, you might have found your people. But just a warning, some of these complaints are more, ahem, stomach-churning than others.