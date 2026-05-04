McDonald's Fans Are Convinced The McNuggets Are Shrinking
Shrinkflation is hitting consumers hard, appearing (or disappearing) everywhere from grocery store items to major food brands and beloved restaurants. McDonald's is no stranger to controversy over its increase in prices, but, just as prices are rising, one thing that seems to be getting smaller is the actual food provided. McDonald's customers across the internet have pointed out that its rapidly diminishing chicken nuggets are overpriced fast food items to avoid ordering.
One Redditor states, "McNuggets thinned to about half the previous width," comparing a few different pictures of the product. A reply mentions, "I've noticed mine keep going back and forth between thin and regular. Sometimes a mix of both in the same container." Several other commenters note that this could be due to the batch being a mix of old and new nuggets with the old ones looking thinner than their fresher fatter counterparts.
Elsewhere on Reddit, users indicate the presence of a "new," smaller shaped McNugget mixed in with the classic shapes. Another Redditor shows a picture of their order of McNuggets compared to the product photo, further demonstrating the shrinking appearance. It would seem that, despite being an iconic McDonald's menu item, many feel that these skinnier nuggets are no longer worth the price.
The unpopular shrinking McNuggets
Size isn't the only thing McDonald's nugget customers are complaining about. A thread on Reddit says of the chicken McNuggets, "The batter is barely seasoned and has a weird aftertaste, the meat is the worst possible quality, there's no crunch, and worst of all they are the price of a full sandwich. Supermarket value brand nuggets taste significantly better." A reply post agrees, saying, "They taste like rubber and have the texture of it too" with someone saying, "For the price they're terrible." It seems that poor quality food for too high of a price has become a significant turn-off for McDonald's consumers.
Rather than continue spending hard-earned money on fickle fast food, fed-up customers are determined to take their business elsewhere. Some are heading to other fast food chains while others pivot towards at-home alternatives. There are myriad frozen chicken nugget brands to choose from that can be conveniently warmed up in a traditional oven or air fryer for those who enjoy an extra crunch.
While shrinkflation appears as if it's here to stay, it's up to the customer to seek out the most value for their money. As fast food giants like McDonald's continue to raise prices and minimize the product, consider making your own homemade chicken nuggets using cheaper cuts of meat like boneless thighs. There's always room for culinary creativity and making the most of the ingredients you have on hand.