McDonald's Fans Are Convinced The McNuggets Are Shrinking

Shrinkflation is hitting consumers hard, appearing (or disappearing) everywhere from grocery store items to major food brands and beloved restaurants. McDonald's is no stranger to controversy over its increase in prices, but, just as prices are rising, one thing that seems to be getting smaller is the actual food provided. McDonald's customers across the internet have pointed out that its rapidly diminishing chicken nuggets are overpriced fast food items to avoid ordering.

One Redditor states, "McNuggets thinned to about half the previous width," comparing a few different pictures of the product. A reply mentions, "I've noticed mine keep going back and forth between thin and regular. Sometimes a mix of both in the same container." Several other commenters note that this could be due to the batch being a mix of old and new nuggets with the old ones looking thinner than their fresher fatter counterparts.

Elsewhere on Reddit, users indicate the presence of a "new," smaller shaped McNugget mixed in with the classic shapes. Another Redditor shows a picture of their order of McNuggets compared to the product photo, further demonstrating the shrinking appearance. It would seem that, despite being an iconic McDonald's menu item, many feel that these skinnier nuggets are no longer worth the price.