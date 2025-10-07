The Iconic McDonald's Menu Item To Avoid Ordering — It's Not Worth The Price Anymore

Fifty years ago, a Big Mac cost less than $1. Fast forward to 2023, and an X post went viral for showing a McDonald's menu board advertising an $18 Big Mac combo meal (yikes). Elsewhere, a 2025 article published by The Street reports a 10-piece Chicken McNugget combo meal (nugs, fries, and a drink) costing a few pennies over $20. Seems egregious? We think so, too. In Tasting Table's roundup of nine overpriced fast food items to avoid ordering, McDonald's 10-piece chicken nuggets made the list with room to spare.

As we mentioned in our review, "The average price is now $5.79 for 10 nuggets, which is nearly 58 cents per nugget, and that's before adding fries, a drink, or extra dipping sauces. By comparison, Burger King offers 10 nuggets for around $2.99."

For the price, there are better ways for McDonald's chicken nugget fans to secure their go-to snack: Skip the a la carte ordering. For a better price-per-nugget value, we suggest downloading the McDonald's app, which regularly offers coupons for a 20-piece McNuggets for $5.99, or a "Buy a 10-piece, get a 10-piece free" offer. As our review notes, the app also "frequently features rotating deals like $1 large fries, 99-cent burgers and chicken sandwiches, or BOGO nugget offers that bring the price down to something budget-friendly," all of which help reduce the price per nugget. These promotions can be especially beneficial for nugget fans who make McDonald's runs on a fairly frequent basis.