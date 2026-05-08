Are In-N-Out Burgers A Victim Of Shrinkflation? Some Customers Think So

Shrinkflation has touched almost every aspect of our lives, including fast food. You may have noticed those fries at Five Guys aren't overflowing out of the bag anymore, or you're getting fewer nuggets at your favorite burger place for the same price. But now, claims of shrinkflation have hit one of the West Coast's most beloved, family-owner burger chains: In-N-Out.

Many customers online have complained that In-N-Out's patties have been getting smaller, with some claiming that the calorie counts have gone down while prices continue to rise. "Don't get me wrong, I still love In-N-Out. But it seems like their burger patties have gotten smaller in recent years," claims one Redditor, with many commenters voicing the same opinion. "They are definitely smaller, about half the size of Whataburger now," states another commenter.

One of the diners' smoking gun is the fact that the patties are smaller than the bun and don't completely overhang like they remember. On Facebook, some even theorize that the cooks are strategically placing the patty so it sticks out on one side of the bun, making it look like nothing has changed. For some, the result is a burger that tastes more like a salad, where the meat barely comes through. And because many believe the portions have gotten smaller, it means they're ordering more food just to feel full. Aside from the size complains, many also believe the quality has gone downhill, which are pretty big claims against a brand that is known for using locally-sourced and fresh ingredients. This is a big reason why you'll never see In-N-Out on delivery apps. When a chain like In-N-Out is facing this kind of criticism, you know the state of fast food is dire.