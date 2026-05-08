Are In-N-Out Burgers A Victim Of Shrinkflation? Some Customers Think So
Shrinkflation has touched almost every aspect of our lives, including fast food. You may have noticed those fries at Five Guys aren't overflowing out of the bag anymore, or you're getting fewer nuggets at your favorite burger place for the same price. But now, claims of shrinkflation have hit one of the West Coast's most beloved, family-owner burger chains: In-N-Out.
Many customers online have complained that In-N-Out's patties have been getting smaller, with some claiming that the calorie counts have gone down while prices continue to rise. "Don't get me wrong, I still love In-N-Out. But it seems like their burger patties have gotten smaller in recent years," claims one Redditor, with many commenters voicing the same opinion. "They are definitely smaller, about half the size of Whataburger now," states another commenter.
One of the diners' smoking gun is the fact that the patties are smaller than the bun and don't completely overhang like they remember. On Facebook, some even theorize that the cooks are strategically placing the patty so it sticks out on one side of the bun, making it look like nothing has changed. For some, the result is a burger that tastes more like a salad, where the meat barely comes through. And because many believe the portions have gotten smaller, it means they're ordering more food just to feel full. Aside from the size complains, many also believe the quality has gone downhill, which are pretty big claims against a brand that is known for using locally-sourced and fresh ingredients. This is a big reason why you'll never see In-N-Out on delivery apps. When a chain like In-N-Out is facing this kind of criticism, you know the state of fast food is dire.
Not everyone buys the shrinkflation claims
Despite the seemingly endless thread of social media comments arguing that In-N-Out is skimping on its food, others seem to believe the opposite. "Their patties are 2 ounces pre-cooled and have been since 1948," declares one Facebook user. And that's exactly right. A quick call to their customer service line confirms that each raw patty is an eighth of a pound, or exactly two ounces, although the weight after cooking can depend on how thoroughly it's cooked.
At a certain point, the pushback against In-N-Out starts to look almost conspiratorial. "You guys are delusional. They have always been two ounces. I worked there for over 10 years," says a former employee on Facebook. "It would be an incredible amount of labor to change the weight of a pre-made patty that is already only two ounces," states one Redditor, showing just how outlandish these shrinkflation claims can seem.
One probable reason for the perceived difference is an upgrade in the chain's toaster, which doesn't compress the bun like previous versions, allowing it to retain a fluffier, taller structure. That may make the patties appear smaller. Still, plenty of recent pictures clearly show the burger has a noticeable heft to it, despite what some may claim. And if you still believe In-N-Out's burger is getting smaller, you can always add another patty — although you can no longer get a 100x100 Double Double at In-N-Out.