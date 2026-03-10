Why You'll Probably Never See In-N-Out On Delivery Apps (And If You Do, It's Not Official)

In-N-Out has a reputation for a lot of things, from its cult-like following of loyal fans, to its not-so-secret secret menu. The reputation it's most proud of? Dedication to fresh ingredients and the highest possible quality. So dedicated, in fact, that when the delivery app DoorDash took it upon themselves to start delivering In-N-Out burgers and fries, the California-based burger chain filed a lawsuit against the food delivery app.

In the 2015 lawsuit, In-N-Out accused DoorDash of trademark infringement and unfair competition. The complaint stated that In-N-Out never gave DoorDash permission to deliver its food, noting concerns about delivery time, temperature of the food during delivery, and food safety practices of delivery drivers. It's this point that remains a non-negotiable for In-N-Out — the restaurant wants to control all aspects of its food, from the supply chain to the moment the customer eats the food. When a third party delivery app takes over any part of that, that control is lost.

According to commenters on an In-N-Out Reddit thread, the decision to stay off delivery apps like DoorDash comes down to maintaining that quality over everything. One In-N-Out employee put it simply: "Can't ensure quality, once it leaves our hands we don't know what happens." Another Reddit user laid out a few different reasons why In-N-Out avoids the apps entirely, saying, "If you're in n out and you care about the quality of your food you want it to be as fresh as possible plus these apps are gouging these restaurants. I can't see in n out allowing their product to sit for 45 minutes until it gets to the customer soggy and cold."