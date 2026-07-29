12 Discontinued Taco Bell Items That Deserve A Revival

For vegans and those with dairy allergies, vegan nacho cheese with its base of soy and chick peas was very welcome when it made its debut on the menu in 2023. It performed well enough in test locations that Taco Bell rolled it out at every restaurant when it hit the main menu. Unfortunately, this limited-time item was only available for a couple of weeks.

Not surprisingly, once Taco Bell whisked this item off the menu, people started petitioning the company to bring it back. As of the writing of this article, the Change.org petition for it has over 3,500 signatures on it. Customers said that this was one of the best non-dairy cheese products they'd ever tried, and it was immediately missed once it was gone.

It's not likely that people with dairy-free diets are going to stop going to Taco Bell any time soon. After all, Taco Bell has long appealed to vegans because of its wide variety of items that are already vegetarian and that can be altered to become vegan. If you've tried eating at other fast food chains as a vegan or vegetarian, you know just how rare this is. Those who miss cheese say they'd even be willing to pay a little extra for this cheese if they had to — if only it were still available.