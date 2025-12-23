The Beloved Fast Food Chain That Discontinued Its Kids Menu Over A Decade Ago

When you're headed out to grab a quick bite for the family, fast food kids meals are often a go-to. McDonald's Happy Meals and Burger King's King Jr. Meals are well known, as are restaurant kids menus from places like Benihana and Cheesecake Factory. Even Panera has a kids menu, although our taste tester found it disappointing. But what about the chains that don't offer a kids menu or meal, like Taco Bell? The Tex-Mex fast food chain hasn't offered a kids menu in over a decade.

While Taco Bell used to offer its smaller fans meals that featured crunchy tacos, soft tacos, bean burritos, or cheese roll-ups, it announced its kids menu and toys were being discontinued at U.S. locations in July 2013. At that time, it was the first quick-service chain in the nation to do so.

"As we continue our journey of being a better, more relevant Taco Bell, kid's meals and toys simply no longer make sense for us to put resources behind," Greg Creed, chief executive officer of Taco Bell, said in the announcement. "What does make sense is concentrating on expanding choices that meet and exceed the diverse needs of consumers of all ages, without losing focus on what makes us great today."