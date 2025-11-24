How To Turn A Chick-Fil-A Kid's Meal Into A Satisfying Adult Order
Some are under the impression that Chick-fil-A is a bit expensive for its worth. Although the fast food chain is certainly known for having excellent service and high-quality meals, sometimes customers want more of a deal than is available on the menu. Fortunately, social media has come through with a genius food hack that will have you grubbing down on a Chick-fil-A sandwich meal for a fraction of the price.
This Chick-fil-A menu hack comes courtesy of TikTok influencer Anderson Nguyen, a self-described "professional food hacker," who claimed to have been contacted by a Chick-fil-A employee. As he explained in his video, the mystery employee taught him all kinds of ways to save money at Chick-fil-A, including a hack that started with a two-count Chick-n-Strips kids' meal. After ordering the entree, along with a hamburger bun, pickles, and the chain's best sauce, Chick-fil-A sauce, on the side, Nguyen built his own version of a Chick-fil-A sandwich.
In a side-by-side comparison of the Chick-fil-A sandwich meal versus the two-count Chick-n-Strips kids' meal, the former goes for around $10 when you include a medium fry and medium drink, while the latter — which comes with a small fry and your choice of juice or milk — costs around $7 or $8. Seems like a great deal, right? And did we mention that the kids' meal also includes a surprise? Your choice of either a small prize or an ice cream!
There is a slight catch to this Chick-fil-A ordering hack
Ordering a two-count Chick-n-Strips kids' meal rather than a Chick-fil-A sandwich meal would appear to offer a savings of a few dollars, but that's only the case if you aren't charged extra for the bun and pickles. Although it has been widely reported that pickles are typically handed out for free to paying customers, there's no absolute guarantee that staff will oblige your request.
When it comes to the bun, some social media users have gotten them for free, while others have reported an upcharge of around 25 cents. According to one commenter on Nguyen's TikTok post who claimed to be a Chick-fil-A employee, the most the chain would ever charge for a bun is $2, which wouldn't accumulate to much savings with this hack.
While savings may vary from location to location, the most important thing to keep in mind when looking to score on savings through hacks is to be kind to the restaurant's staff. Always ask nicely when making customizations, and be understanding if employees aren't able to grant your request. And, if all else fails, pick up what we deemed the best Chick-fil-A sandwich, the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.