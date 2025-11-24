How To Turn A Chick-Fil-A Kid's Meal Into A Satisfying Adult Order

Some are under the impression that Chick-fil-A is a bit expensive for its worth. Although the fast food chain is certainly known for having excellent service and high-quality meals, sometimes customers want more of a deal than is available on the menu. Fortunately, social media has come through with a genius food hack that will have you grubbing down on a Chick-fil-A sandwich meal for a fraction of the price.

This Chick-fil-A menu hack comes courtesy of TikTok influencer Anderson Nguyen, a self-described "professional food hacker," who claimed to have been contacted by a Chick-fil-A employee. As he explained in his video, the mystery employee taught him all kinds of ways to save money at Chick-fil-A, including a hack that started with a two-count Chick-n-Strips kids' meal. After ordering the entree, along with a hamburger bun, pickles, and the chain's best sauce, Chick-fil-A sauce, on the side, Nguyen built his own version of a Chick-fil-A sandwich.

In a side-by-side comparison of the Chick-fil-A sandwich meal versus the two-count Chick-n-Strips kids' meal, the former goes for around $10 when you include a medium fry and medium drink, while the latter — which comes with a small fry and your choice of juice or milk — costs around $7 or $8. Seems like a great deal, right? And did we mention that the kids' meal also includes a surprise? Your choice of either a small prize or an ice cream!