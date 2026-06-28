7 Discontinued Taco Bell Menu Items From The '80s & '90s Fans Desperately Want Back

There is an elite group of Taco Bell items you can always count on to be on the menu. The Crunchy Taco and the Bean Burrito, for example, are essentially pillars of the business at this point. Remove those, and it could all come crumbling down.

At the same time, the chain is the king of creativity and menu innovation, constantly coming up with new ways to spin the combination of meat, veggies, and sauce, all tucked inside a shell. It's really impressive if you think about it. But inevitably, with so many new items coming in, some items must also go — lest the chain end up with a billboard-sized menu board.

There are exceptions, of course, such as these discontinued Taco Bell items we don't miss. But there are those long-lost tacos, burritos, and more — often from the "Golden Age" of Taco Bell in the '80s and '90s — that loyal fans would give anything to taste just one more time.

These items may have been sent to the fast-food graveyard, but they're far from forgotten. We're spreading the word about several discontinued Taco Bell favorites folks would be excited to see make a comeback. Hopefully the right people will heed the calling. Taco universe, do your thing.