7 Discontinued Taco Bell Menu Items From The '80s & '90s Fans Desperately Want Back
There is an elite group of Taco Bell items you can always count on to be on the menu. The Crunchy Taco and the Bean Burrito, for example, are essentially pillars of the business at this point. Remove those, and it could all come crumbling down.
At the same time, the chain is the king of creativity and menu innovation, constantly coming up with new ways to spin the combination of meat, veggies, and sauce, all tucked inside a shell. It's really impressive if you think about it. But inevitably, with so many new items coming in, some items must also go — lest the chain end up with a billboard-sized menu board.
There are exceptions, of course, such as these discontinued Taco Bell items we don't miss. But there are those long-lost tacos, burritos, and more — often from the "Golden Age" of Taco Bell in the '80s and '90s — that loyal fans would give anything to taste just one more time.
These items may have been sent to the fast-food graveyard, but they're far from forgotten. We're spreading the word about several discontinued Taco Bell favorites folks would be excited to see make a comeback. Hopefully the right people will heed the calling. Taco universe, do your thing.
Cinnamon Crispas
Anyone familiar with Taco Bell knows about the chain's Cinnamon Twists. The deep-fried, cinnamon sugar-coated bites inspired by Mexican duros have been a staple since 1989. Many times, they've sat alone as the only dessert-style treat on the menu, offering some satisfyingly crunchy sweet relief from the onslaught of savory Tex-Mex items.
The Twists are iconic. But did you know that they weren't the first cinnamon-flavored dessert at Taco Bell? They were preceded by a similar kind of snack known as Cinnamon Crispas. And although the name sounds like a product of the '90s, when words like "flava" and "playa" were part of the vernacular, Crispas were actually introduced in 1979 – and stuck around for nearly a decade before being replaced by the Twists.
Unlike the spiral Twists, the Crispas were essentially deep-fried tortilla chips. And according to devoted fans, they were also superior. One Reddit user noted, "Cinnamon Twists can't hold a candle to the crispy deliciousness of the Bell's original dessert item." Another agreed that they were an essential part of any Taco Bell order, and others reminisced about the cheaper price as well –- though that's more a sign of the times. Since it seems like this dessert move was more downgrade than upgrade, we think it's time for Taco Bell to bring back the O.G. treat. Don't resist us, just bring back the Crispas!
Taco Light
During its short stint on the menu, the Taco Light was the center of controversy. The problem wasn't with the taco itself, but with its name. Because it was promoted as the Taco "Light" when it came out in the '80s, many people assumed it was a diet-friendly option. It's not difficult to see why, as this was also the decade when drinks like Bud Light and Miller Lite made their debut, and when health-conscious foods were all the rage. Customers were expecting a lower calorie taco, but what they got was quite the opposite. The Taco Light was actually more calorie-dense thanks to its large deep-fried shell and double scoop of meat. And the "light" was instead meant to describe the flaky texture of the shell.
Because of this disconnect, the taco didn't stick around for long. But that doesn't mean it didn't gain fans. One Reddit user referred to it as "the best thing Taco Bell has ever made" and "one of the best creations in fast food history." Customers resonated with the thin and crispy shell made from flour versus corn, and especially liked the added dollop of sour cream. Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese also helped to round it out.
Needless to say, there is a dedicated group of people who wish it were still around today. And who knows — maybe if Taco Bell had simply chosen a different name, the Taco Light still would still be available to order.
Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito
There is a bevy of burritos on the current Taco Bell menu as of summer 2026, with standouts such as the Black Bean Grilled Cheese Burrito and Cantina Chicken Burrito. There are plenty of tastes for everyone. But for some people, the lineup will never be enough — because it no longer includes the Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito.
Did you know that Taco Bell went through a bacon era that only last one year? Back in 1995, it released its Sizzlin' Bacon Menu, featuring three American-Mexican fusion items. The B.L.T. Taco and Chicken Club Burrito were part of the trio, but it's the Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito that still has people talking. Created to imitate a classic bacon cheeseburger, what made it so lovable was its bacon crumbles and smoky sauce. One Reddit fan described it as a "creamy jalapeño sauce but with bacon and a sweet, almost barbecue kick to it." Another likened the sauce to a "Mexican Thousand Island." The rest of the fillings were on par with what you would find under a burger bun, including seasoned beef, cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce.
The consensus is that it was one of Taco Bell's favorites, and customers would love to experience its long-lost flavors once again. Fans have even started online petitions. And if that doesn't work, we could always storm Taco Bell, as one redditor suggests.
Baja Gordita
Nowadays, when we hear Gordita, we think "Crunch." That's because the only Gordita taco currently on the Taco Bell menu combines a soft flatbread with a hard taco shell. But it wasn't always like this. There was a time when fluffy Gordita shells stood on their own, acting as the simple foundation for multiple fillings. And, according to fans, one of the best ever was the Baja Gordita.
Redditors have been hoping for the epic return of the Baja Gordita. It is remembered fondly, even though it was only around for a short time in the late '90s – accompanied by other Gorditas like the Santa Fe and Supreme. Between the flatbread, the Fiesta salsa blend, and the ground beef, the taco was said to be something special. There was also an option to trade out beef for either chicken or steak, and one steak lover described that variation as "delicious."
What people seem to miss the most about this particular Gordita, however, was its creamy pepper jack sauce. Apparently it was a game-changer and that the spicy ranch the chain has today is far from a suitable replacement. Fans note that the Baja sauce had more of a kick, and the love for it runs so deep that it's prompted a few copycat recipes. One YouTube video recipe even comes straight from a former Taco Bell employee, giving you the chance to recreate your own Baja sauce magic.
Santa Fe Chalupa
It's been called the "lost Chalupa." A post by Taco Bell Quarterly spins the tale of the Santa Fe Chalupa as a tragic ballad of love and loss. It was released in the late '90s, around the same time as the Gordita and was similarly joined by variations such as the Baja and Supreme Chalupas. But, while these tastes have made intermittent comebacks throughout the years, the Santa Fe rendition has yet to be revived.
The people at Taco Bell Quarterly aren't the only ones saddened by this reality. Others on Reddit have also been mourning the taco for years. One Redditor called it a "beautiful work of art" featuring a Southwest-style sour cream sauce, pico de gallo, and a black bean and corn salsa. It was this salsa that really defined the flavor for some and made it stand out amongst other Taco Bell offerings. But it's also possible that this was the reason for its demise. Taco Bell Quarterly ventured to guess that since the beans and corn weren't being used on the chain's other menu items at the time, the Chalupa may have been impractical to maintain.
Whatever the reason was for discontinuation, one thing is clear: Fans haven't stopped rooting for the Santa Fe Chalupa resurgence. If you're in that same camp, there's a petition circulating online that is ready for you to sign.
Fajita Wraps
You can't get the same kind of fajita experience at a fast food restaurant that you get at sit-down chains. Sizzling cast-iron skillets don't exactly fare well in the drive-thru. But that didn't stop Taco Bell from creating its Fajita Wraps in 1993, and it certainly didn't stop customers from gobbling them up.
Fans say the wraps were fantastic and used to be their go-to. One user on Reddit shared that they stopped going to Taco Bell for a period after the wrap was stripped from the menu, because it was the only thing they ordered. Available in both a steak and chicken option, customers liked the peppers and onions, but especially loved the zesty fajita sauce that came drizzled on it.
Rumor has it that the Fajita Wraps were eventually bumped to make room for the Gordita, and they haven't been seen since. However, Taco Bell recently revisited the concept with its Fajita Street Chalupas, released in 2026. While they're a step in the right direction, they likely won't satisfy die-hard Fajita Wrap fans. One Redditor asserted that they'd only want the item back if it were exactly the same as they remembered it. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," they added.
Wild Sauce
What would a Taco Bell order be without a generous handful of sauce packets? It would be very sad, that's what it would be. Most customers believe that you can never have enough Taco Bell sauce. It even seems that lots of people like to load up on as many packets as they can get, stashing the leftovers in the junk drawer for later. Nowadays, people can choose from the standard sauce options of mild, hot, fire, and diablo. But at one time, diners could also take a walk on the wild side when it came to sauce.
According to fans, Taco Bell's wild sauce, which was available in the '90s, was one of the chain's best creations. Apparently, it didn't come in packets at first, but could be added to entrees for an upcharge. It was also specifically served alongside the Extreme Nachos. In terms of flavor profile, it's been compared to a tangier, more complex version of fire sauce — one of the chain's most popular sauce options. On Reddit, users recalled it being thick and noted that it certainly packed some heat. One commenter, who also happened to be an ex-Taco Bell employee, said they used to like it so much that they would take a big bag of it home after their shifts.
Taco Bell did reintroduce a new version of wild sauce in 2018 on its Naked Chicken Chalupa, but fans said it wasn't the same. So, the original beloved recipe remains but a distant memory.