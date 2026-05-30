The Failed Taco Bell Bacon Menu Items That Only Lasted For One Year In The '90s
Over the years, tenured Taco Bell fans have seen a revolving door of menu items come and go. There are some discontinued items that we simply do not miss (adios, Black Jack Taco), and some that actually made a comeback (here's lookin' at you, Mexican Pizza). But, for the bacon-themed item trio that debuted in 1995, the game was over as soon as it began.
Taco Bell's Sizzlin' Bacon Menu was comprised three bacon-centric offerings: The Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito ($1.79), the B.L.T. Soft Taco ($0.99), and the Chicken Club Burrito ($1.99) – we miss you, '90s prices. A Taco Bell Reddit thread asked, "Anyone remember the BLT Soft Taco? I've been bummed for 20 years since they got rid of this item off the menu. I absolutely loved them. I hope they make a comeback. The crunch wrap just doesn't do it for me." The B.L.T. Soft Taco packed bacon, lettuce, and tomato into a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese and club sauce. Even though the items were only around for just one year, over three decades ago, diehard fans still haven't forgotten them. An official petition on Change.org for Taco Bell to reinstate the Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito has hundreds of signatures.
In another Reddit post about the Chicken Club Burrito, similarly impassioned T-Bell fans reminisce, "It was my go to for a while," and "I remember it around mid 90's. Don't remember when it got discontinued though." Indeed, exactly when the offerings were pulled is unclear. So, what was so memorable about this trio? And why did they disappear so quickly?
The Sizzlin' Bacon Menu trio came and went in 1995-1996
The Sizzlin' Bacon Menu only lasted for as long as it took the promotion to run its course. In a broader historical context, Taco Bell's release was preceded by the recent release of other bacon-y offerings from fast food industry competitors. In 1995, Wendy's was carrying its Big Bacon burger, Arby's had a Western Bacon Club, Burger King had a Western Whopper topped with bacon, and McDonald's was running television promos for its Bacon Double Cheeseburger that just repeated the word "bacon" over and over. Call it a trend of the times. Still, many fans seem to think that T-Bell's offerings had the potential to be more than just a short-lived gimmick. According to some, the trio make worthy candidates for permanent menu residency. Another entreatment on iPetitions asks Taco Bell to "Please bring back the Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito from the mid to late 90's. Even if it is for a limited time like before, it will bring in a lot of business." Commenters on the petition echoed, "I have been begging for it for 25 years!"
In the meantime, one innovative Reddit commenter shared their hack for getting a taste of the discontinued B.L.T. Soft Taco in the modern era: Order a regular soft taco, switch out the ground beef for bacon, and add avocado ranch and tomatoes ("It was 95% it"). Today, bacon still plays a prominent role in Taco Bell's breakfast menu, and the chain has recently attempted comebacks at the bacon realm with its Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas and Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries, which hit menus in February. Although, according to a Tasting Table taste-test, both items could still use a little work.