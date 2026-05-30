The Failed Taco Bell Bacon Menu Items That Only Lasted For One Year In The '90s

Over the years, tenured Taco Bell fans have seen a revolving door of menu items come and go. There are some discontinued items that we simply do not miss (adios, Black Jack Taco), and some that actually made a comeback (here's lookin' at you, Mexican Pizza). But, for the bacon-themed item trio that debuted in 1995, the game was over as soon as it began.

Taco Bell's Sizzlin' Bacon Menu was comprised three bacon-centric offerings: The Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito ($1.79), the B.L.T. Soft Taco ($0.99), and the Chicken Club Burrito ($1.99) – we miss you, '90s prices. A Taco Bell Reddit thread asked, "Anyone remember the BLT Soft Taco? I've been bummed for 20 years since they got rid of this item off the menu. I absolutely loved them. I hope they make a comeback. The crunch wrap just doesn't do it for me." The B.L.T. Soft Taco packed bacon, lettuce, and tomato into a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese and club sauce. Even though the items were only around for just one year, over three decades ago, diehard fans still haven't forgotten them. An official petition on Change.org for Taco Bell to reinstate the Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito has hundreds of signatures.

In another Reddit post about the Chicken Club Burrito, similarly impassioned T-Bell fans reminisce, "It was my go to for a while," and "I remember it around mid 90's. Don't remember when it got discontinued though." Indeed, exactly when the offerings were pulled is unclear. So, what was so memorable about this trio? And why did they disappear so quickly?