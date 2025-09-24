The Simple Taco Bell Tots From The '90s That Everyone Still Misses

Taco Bell's value menu would break the internet today, but even among the secret menu items, some discontinued products have Taco Bell lovers dreaming of days past. In the 1990s, instead of tacos or nachos served alongside any combo meal, sides of tater tots flavored with taco seasoning was offered as a choice to hungry customers. Known as Mexi-nuggets, these savory bite-sized pieces livened up the palate in between bites of Taco Bell meals. Once Taco Bell replaced the Mexi-nuggets with fiesta potatoes, many lovers of the tots were not happy. "These were my favorite side ever," lamented one Redditor.

Crunchy, seasoned, and salty, the seasoned tots were a tough item to lose. "I loved those things so much," gushed one Redditor. "Wish they'd bring them back." Some forlorn Facebook users have started an online petition in hopes of encouraging the chain to reinstate the menu item. The public group has amassed nearly 700 members. "What food place in there [sic] right mind gets rid of their best item on the menu," complained an advocate of the salty snacks in the online group. "I absolutely LOVE AND MISS MEXI NUGGETS [sic]!" added another. "A lot of people don't remember them but those who do know! And those who know KNOW [sic]!"