The 15 Best New Ice Cream Flavors From Major Chains In 2026 (So Far)

The best thing about ice cream is that it never needs to be the same treat twice. Sure, we all have a favorite flavor, an old standby we return to again and again, but the ice cream makers of the world do not rest on their sweet, creamy laurels. Every year, new ice cream flavors debut, and 2026 was no different. Scoop shops across the country pushed the envelope this year with flavors ranging from subtle spins on familiar classics to innovative twists on favorites and entirely unexpected creations.

Every flavor we chose for our list of the best new ice cream flavors received positive feedback in reviews and on social media from people who had tried it. Some of these flavors were only available for a limited time, but others are still around. If you don't have a scoop shop nearby that sells them, a few are also available to order online so you can have a pint shipped to you.

We looked for variety when putting this list together, taking into account everything from familiar flavor bases to more unexpected combinations that offer something different from the usual scoop. That's why you'll only see one Blizzard on the list. Yes, Dairy Queen releases multiple new Blizzard flavors per year, but they all use the same vanilla soft serve as a base. We wanted to focus more on the actual ice cream, not just what might have been mixed into it later. That helped us narrow the selections to flavors that stood out for their originality and fan appeal.