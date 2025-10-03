Review: Salt & Straw And Taco Bell's Tacolate Will Make Your Taste Buds Nostalgic
Have you been in a state of perpetual mourning since Klondike discontinued its Choco Taco? Do you lament the fact that Taco Bell's chocolate quesadillas are nonexistent stateside? Moreover, are you a fan of Salt & Straw, the always-innovative ice cream company that's constantly stretching the boundaries of what ice cream can be? If so, I have some very, very good news for you: The frozen treat behemoth is collaborating with Taco Bell to release a new version of — you guessed it — a choco taco. Except this time, it's called the "Tacolate."
This isn't the first time Salt & Straw has embarked upon such a venture. It played with the ice cream taco concept at its Wiz Bang Bar ice cream shop in 2016. Then, in 2022, the company hosted a limited launch of the Tacolates, which sold out before you could say "yum." Meanwhile, there's a twist on this new Tacolate release, which features cinnamon ancho chili ice cream and a couple other surprises. (Hint: They involve toppings.)
I headed to my local Salt & Straw in Portland, Oregon, bright and early the morning of its release to see whether it's worth all the expected hype. Can a new, modernized spin on a childhood favorite really satisfy the nostalgic craving? There's only one way to find out — keep reading to see what I thought.
Price, availability, and nutrition
Salt & Straw and Taco Bell's Tacolate will be available at participating Salt & Straw locations, but don't fret if you don't live near the chain — you can also order a pack of Tacolates via Salt & Straw's website, provided you're willing to fork over $65 (plus shipping). When buying in-store, I paid $6.95. Exact nutritional information isn't currently available, but we do know that each Tacolate contains 420 calories and has the following allergens: milk, wheat, soy, and tree nuts (coconut).
It's unclear whether the nutritional information includes the sauce packets that come with the Tacolates. Yep, you heard me right — sauce packets. Each Tacolate comes with one packet each of Mango Jalapeño Sauce and Wildberry Cinnamon Sauce. If you aren't already salivating, maybe get your salivary glands checked. The product launched on October 3, and we aren't sure how long the collab will stick around (or whether it's a limited release). If you don't want to miss out, we'd stock up before it's too late.
Taste test
I'll admit to having somewhat mixed feelings about the Tacolate. I thought it was a little small to cost nearly $7, but everything's inflated nowadays, so the sticker shock wasn't major. As far as its flavors, it took me more than one bite to fully process what I was tasting — there's a lot going on here, and while I'd never call that a bad thing, it made for an interesting eating experience.
I didn't taste the ancho chili ice cream until my second bite, but once I did get it, it was wonderful. I did think the chocolate topping slightly overwhelmed, as did the sauces. (Then again, I piled my sauces on top.) I wish the ice cream filling was a little thicker. I do, however, think the sauce toppings were a genius idea. Not only do they come in adorable packaging, but the Wildberry Cinnamon Sauce contrasted with the Mango Jalapeño, which, in turn, warmed up the cinnamon ancho chili ice cream. I had a slight burn in my mouth from the ancho well after finishing the Tacolate. I was wary about the waffle cone shell at first — could it really hold up without getting mushy? I didn't need to worry, as it was as crunchy as can be.
Final thoughts
If you live near a Salt & Straw location, hop over and grab a Tacolate, but be quick about it — customers were lined up at the door waiting for my Portland location to open this morning, and they were grabbing Tacolate boxes by the armful. It's worth at least trying, and if you suspect you'll like it, grab at least a few before you no longer have the chance to. As for whether I'd hand over nearly $70+ to get some shipped to me, personally, I wouldn't. But don't let me dissuade you if you're dying to try the Tacolate and shipping is your only option.
Were there just a bit more ice cream, this release would have knocked it out of the park. As it stands, it was a good offering, but I didn't see the need to buy mass quantities to store in my freezer for the foreseeable future. The Tacolate does, however, make for a notable entry in the "choco taco" genre, and it's one I suspect fans of the nostalgic treat would enjoy.