Review: Salt & Straw And Taco Bell's Tacolate Will Make Your Taste Buds Nostalgic

Have you been in a state of perpetual mourning since Klondike discontinued its Choco Taco? Do you lament the fact that Taco Bell's chocolate quesadillas are nonexistent stateside? Moreover, are you a fan of Salt & Straw, the always-innovative ice cream company that's constantly stretching the boundaries of what ice cream can be? If so, I have some very, very good news for you: The frozen treat behemoth is collaborating with Taco Bell to release a new version of — you guessed it — a choco taco. Except this time, it's called the "Tacolate."

This isn't the first time Salt & Straw has embarked upon such a venture. It played with the ice cream taco concept at its Wiz Bang Bar ice cream shop in 2016. Then, in 2022, the company hosted a limited launch of the Tacolates, which sold out before you could say "yum." Meanwhile, there's a twist on this new Tacolate release, which features cinnamon ancho chili ice cream and a couple other surprises. (Hint: They involve toppings.)

I headed to my local Salt & Straw in Portland, Oregon, bright and early the morning of its release to see whether it's worth all the expected hype. Can a new, modernized spin on a childhood favorite really satisfy the nostalgic craving? There's only one way to find out — keep reading to see what I thought.