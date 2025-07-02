The International Chocolate Taco Bell Treat We Wish We Could Get In The US
Traveling abroad means trying local dishes — but sometimes, it's what fast food joints are doing outside the U.S. that really sticks with you. Case in point: the Chocodilla. This warm, chocolate-stuffed dessert quesadilla is available in a bunch of Taco Bell locations around the world, but still hasn't landed on American menus permanently — not even as part of Taco Bell's secret menu.
The idea's simple. A soft flour tortilla gets stuffed with chocolate (sometimes bars, sometimes chips), folded, then grilled until everything's gooey and melty. That's it. But the execution hits way harder than it should. You'll find versions in countries like the Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, Spain, the U.K., and more — some with Kit Kat, others with Twix. Places add their own spins too: marshmallows, strawberry syrup, Nutella, Oreo cookies, even dipping sauces on the side.
Back in 2017, Taco Bell did a small test run in Wisconsin with Kit Kat and Twix versions for a dollar each. Then ... nothing. The hype faded, the Chocodilla disappeared, and U.S. fans have been left wondering why it never made a full debut. Especially now that the Choco Taco has been discontinued, there's a dessert-shaped hole just waiting to be filled.
Why a Chocodilla makes sense (and how to DIY it)
Yeah, it sounds weird at first — chocolate in a tortilla? But there's history here. Chocolate originated in Mesoamerica, where cultures like the Olmec, Maya, and Mexica used it in everything from ceremonial drinks to everyday meals. Long before it became a candy bar, chocolate was mixed with spices, maize, and even vanilla. So if crepes get a pass for being dessert vehicles, why not tortillas? A chocolate quesadilla isn't some oddball idea — it's just the Taco Bell spin on an ancient flavor pairing.
What makes the Chocodilla work is how adaptable it is. You can go basic with chocolate chips or candy bars, or riff with fruit, peanut butter, marshmallows, and more. Want to make one at home? It's easy. Take a soft flour tortilla, add your chocolate of choice (crushed or whole — or even melted into a spread), fold it, and grill it on a pan with a little butter until it browns and the chocolate melts. Slice and serve. You can get fancy with powdered sugar or cinnamon on top — or keep it plain and let the chocolate do the talking.
It's fun, it's fast, and it scratches that Taco Bell itch even when you're nowhere near a drive-thru. Until the Chocodilla lands stateside for good (if ever), this DIY version is your best bet.