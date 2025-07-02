The International Chocolate Taco Bell Treat We Wish We Could Get In The US

Traveling abroad means trying local dishes — but sometimes, it's what fast food joints are doing outside the U.S. that really sticks with you. Case in point: the Chocodilla. This warm, chocolate-stuffed dessert quesadilla is available in a bunch of Taco Bell locations around the world, but still hasn't landed on American menus permanently — not even as part of Taco Bell's secret menu.

The idea's simple. A soft flour tortilla gets stuffed with chocolate (sometimes bars, sometimes chips), folded, then grilled until everything's gooey and melty. That's it. But the execution hits way harder than it should. You'll find versions in countries like the Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, Spain, the U.K., and more — some with Kit Kat, others with Twix. Places add their own spins too: marshmallows, strawberry syrup, Nutella, Oreo cookies, even dipping sauces on the side.

Back in 2017, Taco Bell did a small test run in Wisconsin with Kit Kat and Twix versions for a dollar each. Then ... nothing. The hype faded, the Chocodilla disappeared, and U.S. fans have been left wondering why it never made a full debut. Especially now that the Choco Taco has been discontinued, there's a dessert-shaped hole just waiting to be filled.