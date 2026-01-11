Review: Jeni's Bridgerton Ice Creams Are Worthy Of The Fanciest Regency Ball

Has the impending release of Season 4 of "Bridgerton" got you all in a tizzy? We're mere days from the launch, and "Bridgerton" itch begs to be scratched, but rewatching the first three seasons just won't cut it anymore. Never fear, Ton — we've found just the thing to hold you over until January 29, and though it comes in quite the unsuspected format (no "Bridgerton"-inspired cocktails here!), one bite of this royalty-inspired confection is sure to satiate your inner Queen Charlotte for at least a little while.

Jeni's (yes, the beloved ice cream brand that's grown to phenomenal heights since its fascinating origin) took inspiration from the Regency Era to formulate two elegant new flavors that pay homage to everyone's favorite period drama. The two flavors — Earl Grey Crème Brûlée and Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake — are remarkably different from one another, yet each manages to exude regal appeal in its own way. I got the inside scoop on both flavors, and I got to try them for myself. Take my word for it, Ton: You're in for quite the treat with this fanciful duo.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.