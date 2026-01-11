Review: Jeni's Bridgerton Ice Creams Are Worthy Of The Fanciest Regency Ball
Has the impending release of Season 4 of "Bridgerton" got you all in a tizzy? We're mere days from the launch, and "Bridgerton" itch begs to be scratched, but rewatching the first three seasons just won't cut it anymore. Never fear, Ton — we've found just the thing to hold you over until January 29, and though it comes in quite the unsuspected format (no "Bridgerton"-inspired cocktails here!), one bite of this royalty-inspired confection is sure to satiate your inner Queen Charlotte for at least a little while.
Jeni's (yes, the beloved ice cream brand that's grown to phenomenal heights since its fascinating origin) took inspiration from the Regency Era to formulate two elegant new flavors that pay homage to everyone's favorite period drama. The two flavors — Earl Grey Crème Brûlée and Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake — are remarkably different from one another, yet each manages to exude regal appeal in its own way. I got the inside scoop on both flavors, and I got to try them for myself. Take my word for it, Ton: You're in for quite the treat with this fanciful duo.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are Jeni's Bridgerton ice creams?
Though their names make the flavors sound familiar at first glance, further insight reveals a mastery of flavor and textural combinations in each of these pints. Earl Grey Crème Brûlée promises sophisticated decadence, with a tea blend base mixed into salted custard, further flavored with bergamot and spun with tiny bits of burnt sugar candies. I can't say I've ever had tea-flavored ice cream before, so I was excited to try this one, and I absolutely didn't know what I was getting into before tasting it.
Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake sounds more approachable but still promises to surprise. It's an elaborate concoction of almond buttercream, raspberry-rose jam, and pieces of honey sponge cake. Though it's purple, it doesn't taste of lavender; however, its coloring greatly exacerbates its appeal (at least in my opinion). I adore confections that go a little over-the-top, and this sounded like a treat that would do just enough to impress even the highest echelons of society.
Price, availability, and nutrition
Because Season 4 of "Bridgerton" is releasing in two parts this year, Jeni's decided to mirror that by releasing these ice creams separately. Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake will debut on January 15, while Earl Grey Crème Brûlée will make its entrance into shops on February 12 (though you can order it online as early as February 9). Each flavor will be available at scoop shops and for online ordering, though it's unclear whether either will make appearances in grocery stores. They're available for a limited time only.
Each flavor has similar nutrition specs. Earl Grey Crème Brûlée has 340 calories per serving, with 21 grams of fat, 36 grams of carbohydrates, and 5 grams of protein. Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake has 330 calories per serving, with 19 grams of fat, 36 grams of carbohydrates, and 5 grams of protein. For more nutrition information, refer to the image above.
Taste test: Earl Grey Crème Brûlée
If I'm being perfectly honest, I had to take a couple of bites of the Earl Grey Crème Brûlée ice cream before it really grew on me. Now, though? I love it. It tastes ultra-sophisticated and is something entirely different than what I'd expect from a pint of ice cream. I think that's what turned me off to the flavor at first, but ultimately, that's what will endear it to "Bridgerton" fans and non-fans alike.
If you take a bite of this and close your eyes, you could easily fool yourself into thinking you're enjoying a cold confection in the company of Queen Charlotte herself. You'll get Earl Grey and bergamot right at the front, and then some more typical "ice cream" notes start to come in, with salted custard warming up the bite. The slight crunch of the burnt sugar candies is a wonderful touch that adds some textural interest to the dessert without making it anything too foreign. I'm tempted to just pour some lukewarm tea over a scoop of this as a midafternoon snack; it'll certainly help stave off the midday slump.
Taste test: Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake
If Earl Grey ice cream doesn't sound like your cup of tea (sorry, I couldn't help myself), then grab yourself a pint of Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake, a more playful affair that still screams "elegance." This is, indeed, a pint fit for a queen, and if one bite of this doesn't make you feel like royalty, I'm not sure what will. I really enjoyed the former flavor, but this was inarguably my favorite of the duo.
Almond buttercream was a fantastic choice; it really transforms this sweet treat into something akin to a ladyfinger cake, yet the almond flavor is subtle enough (and not at all artificial) that it won't turn off those who don't particularly love almond bases. Rose lifted the jam into floral territory, yet it still stayed familiar enough for even little ones to enjoy. And the honey sponge cake? My word. It brought a soft, chewy texture into the equation that just made the whole thing taste unbelievably decadent. Am I about to make some ladyfingers for the sole purpose of having a non-spoon vehicle for this ice cream? Maybe ...
Final thoughts
In short, Jeni's "Bridgerton" ice creams are well worth seeking out even if you don't live near a scoop shop, and I don't often advocate ordering things like ice cream online. Do yourself a favor and get a few pints of Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake to down during your Season 4 release party, and order Earl Grey Crème Brûlée to celebrate the launch of the season's second half. Each will pair delightfully with the show, offering a near-immersive experience that fans shouldn't miss.
If you live near a scoop shop, you have the added perk of being able to sample the flavors — but don't wait too long. We don't know how long these will be around, but we do know that they won't stick around forever. Even if you're not a "Bridgerton" fan, it's worth heading into stores to try them. After all, ice cream is ice cream, and these are two ultra-decadent expressions of everyone's favorite frozen treat.