The Best Cookie Butter Brand On The Market Outshines Trader Joe's

If you thought eating raw cookie dough is the height of dessert decadence, you should try cookie butter. There are plenty of brands of it to explore, including from name brands and store brands alike. We sampled and ranked cookie butters according to factors like flavor, texture, and mouthfeel. While Trader Joe's is known to supply some pretty incredible products that are often better than name-brand dupes, its Speculoos Cookie Butter wasn't better than Lotus Biscoff's Crunchy Cookie Butter.

Arguably the OG of cookie butter, Lotus Biscoff retains its beloved crown as the best cookie butter brand, as both the crunchy and creamy versions took the top two spots in our ranking. While Trader Joe's cookie butter came in a respectable fourth place for its unique nutmeg undertones, it had no brown sugar syrup and was unpleasantly thick and oily according to our taster. On the other hand, our taster reported that both Biscoff varieties had a beautifully balanced flavor profile that marries brown sugar with cinnamon and wheat. The crunchy version stood out with actual cookie crumbles proportionately dispersed through the creamy, slightly grainy butter. The cookie crumbles not only added depth of texture, but also helped make the earthy, wheaty, and spicy cinnamon flavors even more robust. While we adore the Lotus Biscoff cookies we often munch on during a plane ride, this crunchy cookie butter takes things up a notch and also wins points for versatility, as you can enjoy it as a snack or an ingredient in countless desserts and drinks.