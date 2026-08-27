The Best Cookie Butter Brand On The Market Outshines Trader Joe's
If you thought eating raw cookie dough is the height of dessert decadence, you should try cookie butter. There are plenty of brands of it to explore, including from name brands and store brands alike. We sampled and ranked cookie butters according to factors like flavor, texture, and mouthfeel. While Trader Joe's is known to supply some pretty incredible products that are often better than name-brand dupes, its Speculoos Cookie Butter wasn't better than Lotus Biscoff's Crunchy Cookie Butter.
Arguably the OG of cookie butter, Lotus Biscoff retains its beloved crown as the best cookie butter brand, as both the crunchy and creamy versions took the top two spots in our ranking. While Trader Joe's cookie butter came in a respectable fourth place for its unique nutmeg undertones, it had no brown sugar syrup and was unpleasantly thick and oily according to our taster. On the other hand, our taster reported that both Biscoff varieties had a beautifully balanced flavor profile that marries brown sugar with cinnamon and wheat. The crunchy version stood out with actual cookie crumbles proportionately dispersed through the creamy, slightly grainy butter. The cookie crumbles not only added depth of texture, but also helped make the earthy, wheaty, and spicy cinnamon flavors even more robust. While we adore the Lotus Biscoff cookies we often munch on during a plane ride, this crunchy cookie butter takes things up a notch and also wins points for versatility, as you can enjoy it as a snack or an ingredient in countless desserts and drinks.
More customer reviews for Biscoff cookie butter
We found countless glowing reviews for Lotus' Biscoff Cookie Butter online. It has earned a high rating on Amazon, with one review saying, "Love the crunchy [way] more than the creamy. The crunchy [tastes] just like the cookie." Meanwhile, a Walmart reviewer thought the original Biscoff cookies paled in comparison to the butter. "This stuff is even better than the awesome cookies," they said, "it is so decadent smooth and delicious."
Another Walmart customer agreed with our assessment by stating, "I've had Great Value cookie butter ... [I've] also had Trader Joe's. Biscoff is thicker [and] still creamy." In fact, this actually isn't the first time that Tasting Table determined Lotus to be superior to TJ's cookie butter. In 2023, Lotus won in yet another face-off between the two brands.
If you can resist gobbling up Lotus Biscoff cookie butter by the spoonful, you'll reap the benefits of its versatility. One customer on Amazon adds it to their blonde coffee, and it'd also make a great garnish for the glass of your next vanilla milkshake. Drizzle the cookie butter over your next cheesecake or use it instead of cinnamon sugar butter for your next batch of cinnamon rolls. Pair it with green apple slices for the perfect contrast of tangy and sweet and creamy and crunchy.