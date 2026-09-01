Review: Taco Bell's New Salt & Straw Churro Ice Cream Taco Isn't About To Steal The Choco Taco's Crown

Klondike's Choco Taco was a core memory for me. I used to get one for dessert at Americanized Mexican chain restaurants in the late '90s and early aughts. It was the epitome of cool, and I wondered if the Churro Ice Cream Taco — the result of a partnership between Taco Bell and the ice cream chain Salt & Straw — could deliver similar results. However, this isn't the first time the brands had created a mashup; the two released a similar taco concept in 2024, but customers could decorate the treat themselves with three different sauce options. The 2026 version employs dark chocolate, Churro Ice Cream, and puffed rice as key players.

Taco Bell has plenty of items to choose from, so I never have to worry about a lack of choices; this limited-time taco ice cream is just one more addition to its already long menu. I expected interesting and compelling flavors that enticed me to buy it again, as well as delivery on all of its advertised components. Let's see if this option is worth a pit stop at the drive-thru or if you're better off leaving it for someone else to try.

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