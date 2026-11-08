This Beloved Classic French Pastry Doubles As One Of Costco's Hands-Down Best Breakfasts

If your breakfast needs a sweet upgrade, look no further than Costco's bakery. From seasonal delights like the Pumpkin Streusel Muffins to longtime favorites like the beloved butter croissants, Costco's breakfast pastry options are endless. If you're a fan of chocolate, pick up one of Costco's best breakfast pastries: Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut. They're the perfect way to start your morning.

Our taste tester featured Costco's mini beignets in our review of Costco's five best breakfast pastries. They called the beignets "soft, buttery, doughy pillows dusted with powdered sugar" that are filled with an "impossibly rich chocolate hazelnut cream." If that doesn't sound like the perfect breakfast, we don't know what does.

If you're unfamiliar with beignets, they're small, rolled-out pieces of dough that are deep-fried and coated in powdered sugar. You'll find different variations of the beignet in both France and New Orleans. Costco's take on the pastry isn't the truest, most authentic version of either; in fact, some fans say they're more like mini donuts with a Nutella-like filling than beignets. But authenticity hasn't stopped fans from buying these.

A package of Costco's Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut come in a pack of 22 for around $11. In the past, the warehouse also offered mini beignets with a caramel filling, which were equally beloved. However, the chocolate hazelnut-filled version is currently on shelves, which is why it's getting all the praise from our taste tester and by other Costco fans, too.