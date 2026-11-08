This Beloved Classic French Pastry Doubles As One Of Costco's Hands-Down Best Breakfasts
If your breakfast needs a sweet upgrade, look no further than Costco's bakery. From seasonal delights like the Pumpkin Streusel Muffins to longtime favorites like the beloved butter croissants, Costco's breakfast pastry options are endless. If you're a fan of chocolate, pick up one of Costco's best breakfast pastries: Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut. They're the perfect way to start your morning.
Our taste tester featured Costco's mini beignets in our review of Costco's five best breakfast pastries. They called the beignets "soft, buttery, doughy pillows dusted with powdered sugar" that are filled with an "impossibly rich chocolate hazelnut cream." If that doesn't sound like the perfect breakfast, we don't know what does.
If you're unfamiliar with beignets, they're small, rolled-out pieces of dough that are deep-fried and coated in powdered sugar. You'll find different variations of the beignet in both France and New Orleans. Costco's take on the pastry isn't the truest, most authentic version of either; in fact, some fans say they're more like mini donuts with a Nutella-like filling than beignets. But authenticity hasn't stopped fans from buying these.
A package of Costco's Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut come in a pack of 22 for around $11. In the past, the warehouse also offered mini beignets with a caramel filling, which were equally beloved. However, the chocolate hazelnut-filled version is currently on shelves, which is why it's getting all the praise from our taste tester and by other Costco fans, too.
What Costco shoppers think about its mini chocolate hazelnut beignets
If the description of Costco's mini beignets hasn't convinced you to pick up a pack, take it from fellow shoppers, who have expressed their love for them on social media since Costco first dropped the then-first-of-its-kind bakery treat in the fall of 2025. "Just had a couple for breakfast. They are pretty dang tasty and a great easy bite!" one fan wrote on Reddit. Beyond being an ideal on-the-go breakfast treat, the beignets also make a solid midday snack or dessert — whether or not you intend for them to be. "I bought these for a party and ended up eating almost all of them myself," another fan shared.
While many shoppers have described them as "AMAZING," "so delicious," and "very soft and yummy," some can't get over the fact that they aren't reflective of a true beignet. "These are not beignets," wrote one New Orleans fan. "I've NEVER eaten a beignet unless it was just prepared (fried) 30 seconds ago," another shared. "It's like funnel cake/fair food. It's for the moment. This one I will not try."
If you're a beignet purist — or just want to take these breakfast delights to the next level — fans highly suggest air frying them. "The air fried version is much better," one Redditor wrote. This trick crisps up the exterior, leaving you with a texture similar to a traditional beignet. Even better? It'll melt the chocolate hazelnut filling, giving them a mouthwatering upgrade you won't be able to pass up.