Costco's Fall Bakery Lineup Just Got A Little Sweeter With This Returning Breakfast Favorite
For many, one of the best parts of fall is the return of pumpkin-themed treats. Spiced coffees, spooky cookies, squash-laden cakes — love them or hate them, they tend to take over at the turn of summer, and it seems Costco has gotten in on the action early. The retailer's Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins have officially been spotted in stores, marking an exciting moment for fans of the seasonal treat.
The all-butter muffins, which come in packs of eight, are made using a special pumpkin spice batter, a crunchy streusel topping, and pumpkin purée. They are a hit every year and usually pop up before the start of September. But devotees will be happy to hear that the muffins were seen in stores in Michigan as early as August 24, and posts about the find can already be found online.
An Instagram user who runs a page dedicated to the best Costco finds posted a video of the muffins this week, saying, "They're soft, moist, and taste like something straight out of a bakery case. This is the perfect grab for a fall breakfast or afternoon snack." And it seems like a lot of other customers agree.
'Heavenly' flavor
The muffins, which cost $6.99 per pack, have been praised for their "heavenly" flavor on Reddit. On Instagram, someone said, "Costco muffins always have a great texture to them. The streusel on top added a nice buttery, cinnamon texture and more of a spicy flavor to these muffins. These muffins were definitely pumpkin SPICE and were not lacking on the fall spices in the streusel and the muffin itself." Another IG customer said they "look forward to these every year."
Like any great pumpkin streusel muffin, the Costco version tastes delicious with coffee. Some Reddit users also recommend serving them warm, and others like to add whipped cream. One said in a thread, "We store these in the fridge and then warm them up in the microwave in the morning, so it's nice and steamy hot." The muffins apparently freeze well too, and thaw out in under an hour.
That said, a few shoppers feel like the recipe has changed over the years and others have found the muffins to be lacking in pumpkin flavor. Someone asked Costco to "please bring back the original pumpkin muffins" on Facebook, and a YouTube creator said the pumpkin taste was faint. The Kirkland Signature muffins are actually a bakery item that Costco customers frequently return, and the Costco muffins have gotten smaller over time. But people do love the pumpkin version, so it might be worth trying out for yourself.