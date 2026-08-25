Costco's Fall Bakery Lineup Just Got A Little Sweeter With This Returning Breakfast Favorite

For many, one of the best parts of fall is the return of pumpkin-themed treats. Spiced coffees, spooky cookies, squash-laden cakes — love them or hate them, they tend to take over at the turn of summer, and it seems Costco has gotten in on the action early. The retailer's Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins have officially been spotted in stores, marking an exciting moment for fans of the seasonal treat.

The all-butter muffins, which come in packs of eight, are made using a special pumpkin spice batter, a crunchy streusel topping, and pumpkin purée. They are a hit every year and usually pop up before the start of September. But devotees will be happy to hear that the muffins were seen in stores in Michigan as early as August 24, and posts about the find can already be found online.

An Instagram user who runs a page dedicated to the best Costco finds posted a video of the muffins this week, saying, "They're soft, moist, and taste like something straight out of a bakery case. This is the perfect grab for a fall breakfast or afternoon snack." And it seems like a lot of other customers agree.