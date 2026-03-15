The Bakery Item Costco Shoppers Frequently Return

Costco is known for high customer satisfaction, especially with its famous Kirkland Signature items, but it's impossible for any grocery store to only sell perfect products. One of the warehouse chain's most controversial items is the once-beloved Kirkland Signature muffins, which are now one of the most frequently returned items at Costco.

Costco's hassle-free return policy lets you take back perishable food items, even ones that you've opened or partially eaten. When you look at the issues with Kirkland Signature muffins, it's no wonder that customers ask for their money back. Factor number one is alleged shrinkflation: In 2024, Costco muffins indeed got smaller, and the company blamed it on customers who said the original versions were too large to eat in one sitting. While some members were happy with the change, others pointed out a sneaky price increase. Most Costcos used to sell a two-pack of six generously large muffins for $9.99 (that's 12 muffins, totaling about 70 ounces). Now, stores sell a single 8-pack of smaller muffins for $6.99, with most packs weighing around 30 ounces. That's 14 cents per ounce for the old muffins and 23 cents per ounce for the new.

Despite the shrinkage, if the new Kirkland muffins tasted great, most customers probably wouldn't bring them to the return counter. Unfortunately, shoppers say the formerly fluffy and moist muffins with a great variety of flavors are now shadows of their former selves.