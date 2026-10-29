15 Best Costco Hidden Gems In 2026 (So Far)

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Costco is like a world of wonders. There are always new items making their debut, along with long-standing favorites; no matter what, I never quite have a grasp of its options. There is so much to discover both in the warehouse and online, though there are some differences between the two. I curated a list of some of my favorite hidden gems of 2026 so you can snag some for yourself or perhaps find some gift ideas for loved ones.

These are underrated for various reasons, whether that's because they are hard to find or because their packaging makes them look plain or uninteresting. No matter what, I'll give you some insights into what I think and why I like them — and this is coming from someone who professionally tries a lot of food and beverage items. All products were available at Costco at the time of writing, save for one. There are plenty of treats, along with some other random drinks and finds.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.