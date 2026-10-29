15 Best Costco Hidden Gems In 2026 (So Far)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco is like a world of wonders. There are always new items making their debut, along with long-standing favorites; no matter what, I never quite have a grasp of its options. There is so much to discover both in the warehouse and online, though there are some differences between the two. I curated a list of some of my favorite hidden gems of 2026 so you can snag some for yourself or perhaps find some gift ideas for loved ones.
These are underrated for various reasons, whether that's because they are hard to find or because their packaging makes them look plain or uninteresting. No matter what, I'll give you some insights into what I think and why I like them — and this is coming from someone who professionally tries a lot of food and beverage items. All products were available at Costco at the time of writing, save for one. There are plenty of treats, along with some other random drinks and finds.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Schwartz Brothers Bakery Organic Everything Bagel Chips
When I ranked various bagel chip brands, Schwartz Brothers Bakery came out as the clear winner. It wasn't even close because the brand's chips were incredibly flavorful and crunchy compared to the others and were easy to dunk in hummus or dip. Still, they work equally well as the base of an enticing appetizer or a snack. It seems random, but it's a great find.
You can spot a 15-ounce container of Schwartz Brothers Bakery Organic Everything Bagel Chips at Costco for $7.99, which is an absolute steal for the artisan item. It is much pricier on Amazon, so Costco is your best option. They are perfect for entertaining, but you might have passed them up thinking they looked like any old crackers. They have those delicious everything bagel ingredients, like poppy seeds and dehydrated onion, but you also get some caraway seeds for added flavor, dimension, and a bit of texture. People love these and like that they work well with various dips, and even pair them with things like a tasty tuna salad.
Cacao Market by MarieBelle New York's Dark Chocolate Truffles
If you seek decadence, you'll find it in Cacao Market by MarieBelle New York's Dark Chocolate Truffles, which cost $84.99 when purchased online. It is certainly the priciest option on this list by a landslide. This online-only treat may be hard to find unless you're scrolling through Costco's website, as I typically do. Though they are expensive, you get three sets, and each has 50 truffles. They are so rich and cocoa-forward that you only need one or two to satisfy your sweet tooth; they are a perfect blend of sweetness and earthiness, making them taste well-rounded.
The cocoa exterior adds a drier, powdery mouthfeel that contrasts with the rich, melt-in-your-mouth center. The box is pretty chic and sturdy, too, if you care to reuse it. I like to keep them in the fridge and eat them cold because they are more texturally satisfying. This set only has a handful of reviews on Costco's website, so it is not too popular (yet). Positive reviews praise the quality, presentation, and taste.
Solely Organic Fruit Jerky Variety Pack
I've had fruity jerky and fruit strips that made me feel like I was chewing on leather. Solely Organic Fruit Jerky is nothing like that, as it is far more supple and moist. This Costco item is organic and comes with 16 strips: 10 mango-raspberry and six mango-blueberry. They're a bit tart, which I can appreciate, and contain only the two fruits listed for each flavor.
These are like compact pieces of dried fruit rather than an ultra-crunchy fruit snack. I can easily tear off pieces to eat, and my toddler is a fan of them as well. Customers praise the fruit's natural sweetness and enjoy its portable size, which makes it easy to take wherever they need to go. A Berry Snack Pack costs $16.99, which is definitely a better price per piece than at some other retailers. Depending on your store, you might have access to the mango and pineapple flavors. Solely might not be as popular as Welch's or Annie's, but the simple ingredient list is both enjoyable and appealing.
La Colombe Draft Latte S'mores Latte
La Colombe's Draft S'mores Latte is like sipping on a piece of heaven with 155 milligrams of caffeine. This coffee is incredibly smooth and seems like something you'd pay an arm and a leg for at a chain coffee shop, but it has those alluring Costco prices working in its favor. It was available during summer 2026, and I wish it would stick around all year. I feel this is more under the radar than the brand's staple offerings, including the Variety Pack with vanilla, caramel, and mocha latte flavors.
The s'mores option has a hint of chocolate and notes of graham crackers that make it so easy to slurp, but the smoothness offers a silky mouthfeel I don't often get from basic canned lattes. When it was available, it cost $22.99 for a 12-pack.
One Costco review explains the positives very succinctly: "No artificial flavor or overly sweet taste. Super yummy I hope they make it a staple product." I'd be happy to drink it year-round. La Colombe's Pumpkin Spice Latte was deemed one of the must-have Costco items for 2026; while I liked that one too, S'mores is my fave. One tip, though: Do not shake the can.
MadeGood Organic Granola Minis Variety Pack
Get your snack on with the MadeGood Organic Granola Minis Variety Pack. These little granola balls are a breeze to pop in your mouth. I particularly like them because they are free from the top nine allergens, which sets them apart from many options. They are perfect for parties or sending to school if your child has a nut-free campus; again, this type of allergen-friendly snack isn't as easy to find as you'd think.
Granola may seem boring, but these hidden gems are convenient and yummy. Each 24-pack contains chocolate chip and mixed berry flavors. My household loves chocolate, but the fruity notes of berry add a nice, mild tartness that helps them taste interesting. I also like that the balls are small, making them easy for kids to eat. They're not too sweet either, which is yet another appealing element. Costco members seem to appreciate everything from the amount of product you get to the taste; it's a satisfying snack that you can buy for $11.99.
NuTrail Nut Granola Blueberry Cinnamon
Now NuTrail Nut Granola Blueberry Cinnamon is almost like the opposite of MadeGood; it is virtually all nuts and seeds! This is like a tastefully made nut blend that is crunchy, flavorful, and a pleasant mix of fruit and spice. It is loaded with nuts but none of the oats that you'd typically find in something labeled "granola." For $13.99, you get 22 ounces of pure snacking bliss. It may look unassuming, but it's a solid contender for your snacking needs.
Each bag has ingredients like sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, coconut, nuts, dried blueberries, and cinnamon, ensuring a thoroughly crunchy bite. I like to eat it on its own, but it's equally tasty in a bowl of yogurt. Fans really love this stuff, noting that it's the best granola they've ever tried or that they're repeat purchasers because they love it so much. Just note that it is sweetened with erythritol and monk fruit, which are sugar alternatives.
Nature's Garden Probiotic Dried Apricots
A big ol' bag of dried apricots is kind of random and easy to walk past, but it's well worth the purchase. This Nature's Garden item is a bit different since it also contains probiotics, so it's not your average piece of dried fruit. These apricots are wonderfully plump and don't feel too tough to chew on. I quite like the sweetness and floral hints the fruit provides. It's easy to stick a baggie of them in your backpack for a snack or to incorporate them in a range of dishes.
You'll certainly get a lot of use out of them, and at $15.69 for 2 pounds, I think it's a good deal. This was my favorite pick when I tried a selection of Costco dried fruits, thanks to its taste and ease of use. Costco reviewers say they like to stock up in case they can't find them on their next visit — that's not a bad idea. Other reviews talk about how wonderfully soft, moist, and tender they are, or how they like their sweet and flavorful taste.
Unreal Dark Chocolate Variety Pack
I'm a huge fan of Unreal's product line and buy basically anything I can find from the brand at Costco. Unreal's Dark Chocolate Variety Pack offers plenty of individually packaged sweet treats. The pack comes with three options: dark chocolate peanut butter cups, dark chocolate caramel peanut nougat bars, and the dark chocolate peanut gems. It may blend in among the enormous array of options in the candy section, but all of Unreal's chocolates are actually chocolatey thanks to their bittersweetness and mellow, earthy cocoa flavor.
You might have noticed that many chocolate brands are not as tasty as they used to be, but Unreal hits the mark. If I could have an unlimited supply of Unreal, I would be down for that. My family devours everything at a rapid rate. Costco reviewers say they are delicious, even among those who are not typically fans of dark chocolate. People also say they are better than their name-brand analogs, like Snickers, Peanut M&M's, and Reese's. Buy a bag for $15.69; you won't regret it.
Garcia Baquero Spanish Cheese Selection
I thought the Garcia Baquero Spanish Cheese Selection, priced at $9.99, was the perfect addition to a Costco charcuterie board, thanks to its trio of options. It comes with manchego, queso de cabra, and Iberico, which are made from a medley of sheep, goat, and cow's milk. The wedges are easy to eat and pull apart, making them perfect for any upcoming hosting duties.
The flavors are relatively mild, with a creamy dairy note that makes them versatile. Manchego has a bit of nuttiness but is still easy to combine with other ingredients. Unlike other cheeses, this pack is not limited-edition, so you can just enjoy it whenever you need to. It has been on the shelves for years, and customers say they adore it and pick it up every time they visit. But if you're like me, you might not have really noticed it (until now).
Loacker Minis Wafer Cookie Variety Pack
These aren't like those stale, extremely sweet rectangular cookies you can get at the dollar store (ask me how I know). Loacker Minis Wafer Cookie Variety pack comes with 80 individually wrapped wafers for a cool $12.89. You might walk right past the pack because of its unassuming packaging, which doesn't make it too clear what the item is unless you look really closely. But once you dig in, you'll find that the cookies are amazing.
The pack contains hazelnut, vanilla, and chocolate wafers, and my favorite is the latter. It's cocoa perfection with the flakiest, crumbliest, and freshest wafer layers. This has extremely limited reviews, but people still say they enjoy the size, ingredients, and overall taste. Multiple people appreciate that they aren't too sweet, which I totally agree with. These are great for work or school snacks thanks to their small but satisfying size. I even put them out for delivery drivers (who apparently enjoyed the vanilla flavor).
Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection
I loved Walkers when I tried a bunch of shortbread and butter cookies in a previous ranking. The brand offers incredibly rich, buttery cookies, so I was stoked to see the Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection in stores. They're crumbly and easy to dig into; I think they're perfect with a cup of black tea, but you can enjoy them however you please. This Costco item gets the Kirkland Signature moniker tacked on for the ultimate collaboration.
For $24.99, you can get a hefty 4.6 pounds of cookies, which will last months and potentially even all year. This item is cool because it has various shapes and comes in a beautiful tin. I love that the cookies are butter-forward and not super sugary. Avoid buying it online as the cookies are fragile and easy to break. This has thousands of reviews, but I somehow only spotted the cookies a couple of weeks ago for the first time. If you never knew they existed either, well, now you do!
Belgian Boys Mini Pancakes
Belgian Boys Mini Pancakes are in the refrigerated section near the hummus, so they are easy to pass over. They have a great bouncy texture and a unique shape that makes them both satisfying and interesting to nibble on. The pack comes with around 90 little fluffy pancakes, but it's packaged in two separate bags to ensure freshness. I like them warmed in the air fryer for a minute or two, but there are instructions for the microwave or stovetop on the box.
I think they are fun and overlooked because you might typically rely on pancake mix to make a batch. However, these have a totally different texture and shape, making them well worth a purchase to switch up your breakfast or brunch. They're really good with butter, jam, and, of course, maple syrup. While these are available at other retailers, Costco is an unbeatable deal per ounce. You can grab a pack for $9.99. Reviews share that kids, toddlers, and adults alike all enjoy devouring them. People like how easy they are to prepare, how perfect they are for hectic mornings before drop-off, and how versatile they are.
Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Water
The Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Water is a major hidden gem just because it's hard to find. You might think Costco would have its coconut waters in the drink aisle with sodas and juices, but this specific option is in the fridge with pressed juices. It's so easy to miss because it's somewhat smaller for a Costco item; it comes with six 14-ounce bottles for $13.29. I love the clean coconut taste that makes it feel refreshing but thoroughly delicious.
It was my favorite among the Kirkland Signature juices I tried for a previous ranking, so I can't help but rave about it. Fans on Reddit say they pick up a pack whenever they visit Costco, and that it tastes very close to what comes out of a fresh coconut. It doesn't hurt that the juice is pink, which adds to the sensory experience. Others say it's the best coconut water on the market. Try it for yourself and see what you think of this hydrating gem.
Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies
I can't tell you how many times I passed by Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies. I thought they were tailored to kids, but as it turns out, anyone can enjoy them. I'm late to the game because they have hundreds of reviews. They are like probiotic gummies because of their chewy, fruity center. But the exterior contains yogurt, so it's a nice blend of tanginess that gives way to the sweet interior.
Don't walk past them as I did; add them to your cart next time you're at Costco. A box has 30 packs, and each pack has 3 grams of fiber, which some people say is beneficial for — ahem — well, let's just say gut health. There are other Yoggies options, such as the pack with Mango-Peach and Lemonberry or the trail mix. Though you can get it delivered, it's cheaper if you buy it in store. For $12.79, you get a lot of snack portions. Though they don't need refrigeration, I like to eat them cold.
Seven Sundays Cereal Snackies Variety Pack
Seven Sundays is an underrated alternative to your standard cereal. Its Cereal Snackies Variety Pack is both cute and convenient. The gluten-free and vegan product comes with 20 snack packs in Maple Cinnamon and Super Fruity flavors. I haven't really seen cereal snack packs before, and I think they are a great idea for eating in the car or whenever you need a quick bite. You can have it with milk or enjoy it on its own. Buy a box of it for $15.99.
I particularly like the simple ingredients. For example, the fruity flavor uses strawberry and cherry fruit powders and orange and lemon oils to provide sweetness and a variety of flavors. I hope to see more Seven Sundays cereal options at Costco because they taste good, have a pleasant crunch, and I can appreciate the dedication to the ingredients. Reviewers say both adults and children can appreciate the taste.
Methodology
These are my personal recommendations, and I also back up my findings with customer reviews where applicable. I have nearly all of these items personally, and if I haven't, I have tried a similar offering from the same brand. That said, I backed up my points with customer reviews to ensure they were well-received.
I selected items I considered underrated; these might be products with few reviews, unassuming packaging, or even popular brands with better-known options than my lesser-known pick. All of the items included on this list are flavorful, interesting, or memorable in some way.