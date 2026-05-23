What Happened To Chocolate? Why Customers Think The Quality Isn't What It Used To Be
With the rising cost of living, life's simple pleasures seem a little less simple these days. Fans with a sweet tooth have taken to the internet to express their frustrations about changes to their favorite confections, chocolate in particular. Because of the effects of climate change and production issues within the cocoa industry, prices have seen a sharp increase, motivating the reduction of actual cocoa in many chocolate-based products. Customer backlash over Hershey recipe changes has even seen some companies attempting to reverse course.
One Redditor asked, "Has anyone else noticed that every major food brand quietly changed their recipes between 2019-2022 and nobody is talking about it?" to which one user replied, "You can really tell the difference in products that have chocolate. They've decreased the chocolate and increased the sugar, likely [because] it's less expensive." Cacao beans, from which chocolate is made, require a delicate environment to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, unpredictable and enduring harsh weather had a major negative impact on crops in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, where the majority of cocoa grows, leading to limited supply and raised prices.
Customer complaints of a noticeable difference in taste, texture, and quality of current chocolate products are echoed across the internet, leading some to wonder about alternative options. Though not everyone is interested in settling for cacao-free chocolate, with regard to sustainability, it's a viable option.
What customers are saying about their former favorite chocolates
Much like how some of your favorite grocery store ice cream brands can't be labeled "ice cream," many customers have taken note popular chocolate brands have changed up the verbiage on chocolate-related items. One Reddit commenter noted, "So many labels now say 'chocolatey,'" while others have taken notice of products being referred to as "chocolate flavored" or "chocolate candy." A user replied, "It's usually in such small print you don't notice it until you're home and it's too late." Another shared, "Some cocoa butter has been switched out for palm oil, too."
Not only is the taste distinctly different, but the texture is also leaving a poor taste in the mouths of customers. One Reddit user shared, "Using chocolate chips has been incredibly odd the last few years — they don't melt the same, and get crumbly or gritty when they harden." Another mentioned, "I tried melting chocolate chips for a recipe over the holidays, and it scorched. No melting, just burned to the cup. It's gotta be all fillers. Multiple attempts and same thing. 0 to burnt."
Some customers touted their preferred chocolate products they claimed are still accessibly priced and tasty. One Redditor mentioned, "This is why I make a special effort to get the Trader Joe's peanut butter cups. They're still good, although I think the filling is a little less," while others recommended the chocolate variety from Aldi. Though chocolate might not taste the same as before, seeking out more sustainable sweet treats may still satisfy your taste buds.