What Happened To Chocolate? Why Customers Think The Quality Isn't What It Used To Be

With the rising cost of living, life's simple pleasures seem a little less simple these days. Fans with a sweet tooth have taken to the internet to express their frustrations about changes to their favorite confections, chocolate in particular. Because of the effects of climate change and production issues within the cocoa industry, prices have seen a sharp increase, motivating the reduction of actual cocoa in many chocolate-based products. Customer backlash over Hershey recipe changes has even seen some companies attempting to reverse course.

One Redditor asked, "Has anyone else noticed that every major food brand quietly changed their recipes between 2019-2022 and nobody is talking about it?" to which one user replied, "You can really tell the difference in products that have chocolate. They've decreased the chocolate and increased the sugar, likely [because] it's less expensive." Cacao beans, from which chocolate is made, require a delicate environment to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, unpredictable and enduring harsh weather had a major negative impact on crops in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, where the majority of cocoa grows, leading to limited supply and raised prices.

Customer complaints of a noticeable difference in taste, texture, and quality of current chocolate products are echoed across the internet, leading some to wonder about alternative options. Though not everyone is interested in settling for cacao-free chocolate, with regard to sustainability, it's a viable option.