13 Fast Food Trends We Hope Disappear After 2026

There are those of us who are old enough to remember a time before we plunged headlong into the year 2000 with hopes of hoverboards and flying cars, commercial space travel and supersonic jets, and a whole bunch of foodie innovations. Boy, were we silly. Instead, the 21st century has turned out to be a sort of dystopian landscape that we'd like to see about getting a refund on. That absolutely extends to fast food, and recent years have seen the development of trends we would like to see disappear after 2026, thank you very much.

Fast food used to be easy. Affordable. Convenient. Today, things have somehow gotten more complicated, ordering processes are the opposite of streamlined, and don't even get us started on the impact social media has had on fast food.

Actually ... we are going to get started on that and a number of other things. And to be clear, we're not just standing outside, alone, yelling at the clouds to get off our lawn. We headed over to Reddit to see what others had to say about the trends that have somehow taken hold of fast food, and there are a lot that just need to stop. Now, please.