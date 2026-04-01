The Biggest Filet-O-Fish Complaint McDonald's Customers Have

"Tried one today for the first time in a few years," writes one Reddit user of the Filet-O-Fish sandwich. "I know my hands haven't gotten larger, but it literally looked like a child's toy food sandwich. It was so, SO small." But the customer is far from alone in their complaint. Another Redditor took to the platform to share their disappointing Filet-O-Fish experience by writing, "The fish filet ... barely reached the outer edges of the bun and the bun was only about the diameter of a baseball. When did this happen?!"

Others, however, are less convinced. The practice of shrinkflation in popular grocery items is well documented, but when it comes to McDonald's fish sandwich, it may be that this is all an illusion. In each of the Reddit threads claiming shrinkflation in the Filet-O-Fish, other voices argue the opposite. Some point to the nearly identical nutrition facts for the sandwich over the past 30 years, while others rely on personal experience, having cooked for the fast food chain in the past.

McDonald's is not alone in facing such allegations, though. Customers believe Wendy's chicken nuggets are shrinking, as well. Yet, while the anecdotal experiences of users on internet forums are not a path to any sort of truth, it is notable how widespread the belief seems to be. It could be attributed to the Filet-O-Fish staying the same size while other offerings increased in size, as it's reported that fast food portions have grown considerably over the years. Alternatively, it could be simply that increases in price have caused diners to more intensively question the value of their orders. No matter the cause, though, it's clear that the iconic Filet-O-Fish is no longer cutting it for many McDonald's customers.