How Much The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Cost When It Hit The Menu In 1965

The price of just about everything seems to be on the rise these days, and even that most affordable luxury, a fast food meal, is not free from this upward creep. Some chains that we have relied on for years as an easy, inexpensive way to grab an on-the-go meal are now dishing out deeply overpriced fast food. But to really put all this change into perspective, it is helpful to look at the past. In this case, we are examining the most iconic fast food fish sandwich, McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish, which made its nationwide debut all the way back in 1965 for the low price of just $0.29.

Looking at that number may be a bit startling for the modern fast food customer. There isn't much that you can buy these days for a quarter and a nickel, and certainly not anything on the McDonald's menu. The current price of a Filet-O-Fish, for reference, is about $5.59, depending on your location. But, of course, this sandwich was introduced over 60 years ago, and the U.S. dollar had a very different buying power back then.

Unfortunately, however, the issue is not just one of inflation. Adjusted to modern value, that $0.29 in 1965 would be worth about $3 today — or roughly 54% of the modern cost of the sandwich. While it might be tempting to target ingredient changes as the source of the price hike, the original protein in this McDonald's fish sandwich was halibut, a more expensive choice than the modern pollock. So, what is behind this steep price hike?