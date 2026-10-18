5 Granite Cleaners Homeowners Insist Get The Job Done
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Granite countertops can last a lifetime when properly cared for, but because the stone is naturally porous and susceptible to water intrusion and stains, it must be sealed to protect it. You also need to take care when cleaning it and avoid using abrasive or harsh chemicals or tools. These can degrade the sealant, allowing liquids to penetrate and damage the natural stone.
Your granite countertops should be cleaned every day with a soft sponge or cloth and a mild, gentle solution of dish soap and warm water. Failing to clean up spills right away actually wears down granite countertops over time. You should also regularly deep clean the surface to remove residue and prevent stains. However, not all granite cleaning products are worth the money, and some multi-purpose household cleaners can actually damage granite.
To determine which products are the safest and most effective for daily cleaning, removing stubborn buildup, and erasing stains, Tasting Table took a look at recommendations from homeowners on forums like Reddit, Houzz, and Facebook. Reviews were also reviewed to get a sense of how each product performed over time. In the end, more expensive cleaning products don't necessarily work faster or better, and sometimes, a simple, homemade granite countertop cleaner is as safe and effective as one you could buy in a store. That said, here are the five best granite cleaners according to homeowners.
Bar Keeper's Friend Granite & Stone Cleaner & Polish
One of the products most often recommended by homeowners with granite countertops is Bar Keeper's Friend Granite & Stone Cleaner & Polish, which has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with close to 1,000 reviews. You can also buy it at Walmart for just under $5, where it's rated 4.6 stars. This three-in-one product claims to clean, shine, and protect granite countertops, and it is pH-balanced to ensure it doesn't cause damage or etching, which would lead to dullness. It can be used daily to remove residue and enhance the appearance of countertops.
In a Walmart review, a customer called it "the best cleaner I've used yet." In another review, a homeowner said that it "does a great job on honed granite countertops" and "works better than other granite cleaners." In a Reddit post asking for recommendations for granite cleaners, a commenter said, "Bar Keepers Friend ... makes my countertops so shiny and it makes wiping up grease (or any substance/spots really) very easy."
However, one of the granite countertop mistakes to avoid is choosing the wrong cleaner. Before using any cleaner, you should always test a bit on a hidden area of your counter to make sure it won't stain. Take note that traditional Bar Keeper's Friend powder cleanser and non-bleach soft cleanser are not generally safe to use on granite, as they contain Oxalic Acid, which can dull, stain, or etch the surface over time.
Method Daily Granite Cleaner
Method Daily Granite Cleaner is a cruelty-free cleaning agent that claims to clean countertops to a sparkle without causing streaks. It's available in two scents: Apple Orchard and Orange Tangerine, which give your countertops a pleasant aroma when you're done cleaning. You can find it on Amazon for $5 to $6, where it has a 4.7-star rating and over 6,500 reviews. It's also available at Walmart, where it has earned 4.6 stars. In a Reddit post asking for advice on how to clean and care for granite countertops, a person responded that Method is "easy on the natural stone," and that it can be used along with pure acetone to deep clean a countertop and remove stains before re-sealing the granite.
Keep in mind that this product doesn't disinfect kitchen countertops. In another post on Reddit, a homeowner with granite countertops asked if Method kills the germs on their kitchen counters. Commenters agreed that it doesn't contain any disinfectant or antiseptic agents, which is confirmed by the ingredients listed on the brand's website. They recommend using a bleach-free disinfectant wipe to sanitize countertops before cleaning with Method spray. One commenter said, "I love using that spray because of the fragrant apple scent and how shiny it makes my countertops look. It's the only thing I use on my countertops. As far as killing all the germs, if you really want to be thorough, go over the surface with something like Microban or Lysol before [using] Method."
Sprayway Granite & Marble Cleaner & Polish
Another commonly recommended granite cleaner among homeowners, this product can be used daily on all natural stone surfaces, including countertops, tabletops, and tile floors, walls, and backsplashes. Unlike the products previously mentioned, the spray creates a foam that the company claims can remove "grease, oil, fingerprints and smudges" to revive cloudy granite countertops without causing streaks. It has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and 4.9 stars on Walmart, where you can buy a 19-ounce can of Sprayway Granite & Marble Cleaner & Polish for around $13.
In a Walmart review, a customer called it "one of the best cleaner[s] around." On Amazon, multiple customers have pointed out the product's pleasant scent and the fact that it leaves a streak-free shine. One reviewer declared it, "The best granite & marble cleaner I have ever used." Another Amazon reviewer cautioned that it might not work much better than cleaning with a damp cloth; however, they amended their review after testing the product for a while and said "it makes granite BRIGHTER."
In a post to Reddit asking for the best type of cleaner for granite countertops, a commenter responded, "I worked many moons ago for a granite fabricator and we recommend Sprayway Glass cleaner. Works great and [smells] nice." In a different Reddit post, a homeowner said that the product is "the only thing [I've] found that leaves my counters streak free and shiny."
Formula 409 Stone & Steel Cleaner
Formula 409 Stone & Steel Cleaner is a pH-balanced, non-abrasive daily cleaner that promises to cut through grease and leaves a streak-free shine without residue or damage. It has a 4.6-star rating at Walmart, where you can buy it for around $4, and it has earned 4.7 stars on Amazon with hundreds of reviews. Like Method granite cleaner, it doesn't disinfect or sanitize, but can be used with another multi-surface disinfectant as long as it doesn't contain bleach, ammonia, or acidic ingredients.
One homeowner on Reddit who swore by the product said, "I have used 409 on my marble and granite countertops for years without any issues whatsoever." In another post asking for recommendations for daily granite countertop cleaners, a Redditor said that "shops in my area use 409." However, another person cautioned, "I personally only use soapy water as it works the best," but went on to add, "As long as you find a cleaner that specifically states it's for granite, is pH neutral/balanced, and does not contain any bleach then you should be fine ... I believe 409 makes a stone cleaner."
In an Amazon review a person said the product was recommended by their granite fabricator and said, "It's a great product, smells great, cleans very well. The price is great. I'm sold!" In another review, a customer raved, "Love this stuff! I have been using this for 10+ years ... Leaves my granite counters clean, smooth and no streaks. And I love the smell!"
Dawn dish soap
Of course, you don't necessarily have to spend a lot of money on dedicated granite cleaners. Homeowners swear the holy grail of granite countertop cleaning products is one you probably already have at home: Dawn dish soap. In fact, mild dish soap is almost always cited as the best way to clean granite countertops. Dawn in particular has superior grease-fighting abilities and is gentle enough that it won't stain, etch, or dull natural stone surfaces. One person on Reddit said, "I always told every customer of mine that the best way to clean your granite is a good degreasing dish soap like Dawn ... It's literally the best."
Dawn Powerwash is also often recommended, as it contains alcohol and sodium citrate, which can break down grease and residue. Another homeowner on Reddit confirmed that the best method for cleaning granite is to "use Dawn Power Wash or Dawn Original with a bit of water." To disinfect countertops, it's safe to use a mixture of ½ cup 12% isopropyl alcohol, ½ cup warm water, and ½ teaspoon of dish soap. You can also use a combination of two household cleaning products to eliminate water marks on granite countertops safely: a 1:1 mixture of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda.