5 Granite Cleaners Homeowners Insist Get The Job Done

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Granite countertops can last a lifetime when properly cared for, but because the stone is naturally porous and susceptible to water intrusion and stains, it must be sealed to protect it. You also need to take care when cleaning it and avoid using abrasive or harsh chemicals or tools. These can degrade the sealant, allowing liquids to penetrate and damage the natural stone.

Your granite countertops should be cleaned every day with a soft sponge or cloth and a mild, gentle solution of dish soap and warm water. Failing to clean up spills right away actually wears down granite countertops over time. You should also regularly deep clean the surface to remove residue and prevent stains. However, not all granite cleaning products are worth the money, and some multi-purpose household cleaners can actually damage granite.

To determine which products are the safest and most effective for daily cleaning, removing stubborn buildup, and erasing stains, Tasting Table took a look at recommendations from homeowners on forums like Reddit, Houzz, and Facebook. Reviews were also reviewed to get a sense of how each product performed over time. In the end, more expensive cleaning products don't necessarily work faster or better, and sometimes, a simple, homemade granite countertop cleaner is as safe and effective as one you could buy in a store. That said, here are the five best granite cleaners according to homeowners.