What Causes Cloudy Granite Countertops, And How To Renew Their Sparkle

When you step into a newly remodeled kitchen, your eyes likely go to the star of the room first: the countertops. While all sorts of kitchen countertop materials are available, granite has to be the most durable and aesthetically pleasing, offering a sparkly, shiny statement piece to the most-used room in your house. Granite is resistant to stains, long-lasting, and heat tolerant, making it a fantastic choice for avid home chefs. Unfortunately, if it's not properly maintained, granite can develop a cloudy film over time.

There are a few reasons why granite countertops get cloudy. The first is that they're not completely clean. Leftover oil and food grime can build up over time, leading to a hazy film. Poor-quality soaps or other abrasive cleaners — such as ammonia, lemon, vinegar, or bleach — can also strip the sealant from the granite. Plus, the wax in certain soaps can leave behind streaks. The countertop installer could also be to blame: If the counter was sealed improperly, it can leave behind a hazy, rather than shiny, finish.

Neglecting to seal or reseal this porous stone is a major granite countertop mistake to avoid at all costs. Though not as temperamental as marble, unsealed granite can easily absorb spills and, over time, create stains that are incredibly difficult to remove. Without proper sealing and regular cleaning, most granite slabs will lose their luster over time.