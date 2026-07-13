One Simple Cleaning Mistake Actually Wears Down Granite Countertops

When looking for a durable kitchen countertop material, granite is a sought-after pick. Unfortunately, there's an all-too-common mistake you can make with your granite worktops once they're installed. If you don't clean up spills quickly, you might permanently stain your granite. This is particularly true if your spill involves any highly acidic liquids, which can weaken your granite countertop's protective layer. Without proper sealant, granite is highly prone to staining.

Of course, it's extreme to completely avoid using any acidic liquids in a kitchen with granite countertops. This would rule out far too many ingredients, from vinegar to citrus to kimchi. But you still need to be careful with acids in proximity to your granite, and cleaning it quickly and efficiently is a must. This is the same reason it's necessary to avoid using bleach or ammonia-based cleaners. Instead, opt for warm, soapy water before drying carefully to avoid water marks.

Luckily, cleaning granite countertops is incredibly easy. All you need is a mix of mild dish soap and warm water, applied to your counter with a soft, microfiber cloth. Depending on your mess, rinse your cloth as you go so you're not moving the spill or other grime around. Once complete, dry the counter with a fresh microfiber cloth to prevent any water marks from forming. You can also replace your cleaning solution with a granite-specific cleaner if preferred, but you may want to spot-test this before using widely.