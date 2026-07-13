One Simple Cleaning Mistake Actually Wears Down Granite Countertops
When looking for a durable kitchen countertop material, granite is a sought-after pick. Unfortunately, there's an all-too-common mistake you can make with your granite worktops once they're installed. If you don't clean up spills quickly, you might permanently stain your granite. This is particularly true if your spill involves any highly acidic liquids, which can weaken your granite countertop's protective layer. Without proper sealant, granite is highly prone to staining.
Of course, it's extreme to completely avoid using any acidic liquids in a kitchen with granite countertops. This would rule out far too many ingredients, from vinegar to citrus to kimchi. But you still need to be careful with acids in proximity to your granite, and cleaning it quickly and efficiently is a must. This is the same reason it's necessary to avoid using bleach or ammonia-based cleaners. Instead, opt for warm, soapy water before drying carefully to avoid water marks.
Luckily, cleaning granite countertops is incredibly easy. All you need is a mix of mild dish soap and warm water, applied to your counter with a soft, microfiber cloth. Depending on your mess, rinse your cloth as you go so you're not moving the spill or other grime around. Once complete, dry the counter with a fresh microfiber cloth to prevent any water marks from forming. You can also replace your cleaning solution with a granite-specific cleaner if preferred, but you may want to spot-test this before using widely.
How to keep granite counters looking their best
If a spill is left for too long and a stain forms, don't panic. If the stain was made with coffee, tea, or wine, you can first try to remove it with 12% hydrogen peroxide. If you're dealing with an oil-based stain, try using a poultice compound to lift the markings. For severe water stains or other marks that won't come up, try to rub gently with 0000 grade steel wool, but if nothing works, it might be time to contact the manufacturer and ask for its advice.
It's helpful to consider what you can do upon installation to prevent your granite from staining. Unless you're an expert yourself, you should always have a professional install your worktops, and as a part of the process, ensure they properly seal the surface. Unsealed granite is highly porous and easily absorbs spills, which can lead to staining. But even well-sealed granite is susceptible to marks and spots when a spill is left too long.
And if you notice spills are getting harder and harder to clean, your sealant might be weak. You can check this by pouring a quarter cup of water on your counter and letting it sit. If it takes less than five minutes to absorb into your granite, you have your answer. Call the pros, because it's time to re-seal.