How To Make A Homemade Granite Countertop Cleaning Agent That's Safe And Effective

Granite is one of the best kitchen countertop materials because it is highly durable, heat-resistant, and relatively low-maintenance. While you should wipe up crumbs and spills right away and clean your countertops daily, you don't need to invest in expensive cleaning products. In fact, you can make your own all-natural cleaning solution for granite counters using products you probably already have in your kitchen.

For daily cleaning, you should use a pH-neutral cleaning solution that includes alcohol for disinfecting purposes. In a clean spray bottle, combine ½ cup of witch hazel or 70% isopropyl alcohol, ½ teaspoon of unscented dish soap or liquid castile soap, and 1 ½ cups of warm water.

Before using, wipe crumbs and other debris off of your counter with a clean, dry microfiber cloth. Then, spray the counter liberally with your homemade cleaning solution and let it sit on the surface for 5-10 minutes. Wipe it away with a clean, damp microfiber cloth. If stubborn residue remains, spray the area again and gently scrape the residue with a plastic pan scraper, like this one from Matscover.

To remove stubborn stains from granite countertops, first clean them using your homemade cleaning agent. Next, make a paste by mixing 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide. Apply the paste to the stains and cover it with plastic wrap. Leave it for 24 hours, then remove the plastic wrap, wipe off the paste with a clean, dry cloth, and rinse the area with mild dish soap and warm water.