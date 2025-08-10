How To Make A Homemade Granite Countertop Cleaning Agent That's Safe And Effective
Granite is one of the best kitchen countertop materials because it is highly durable, heat-resistant, and relatively low-maintenance. While you should wipe up crumbs and spills right away and clean your countertops daily, you don't need to invest in expensive cleaning products. In fact, you can make your own all-natural cleaning solution for granite counters using products you probably already have in your kitchen.
For daily cleaning, you should use a pH-neutral cleaning solution that includes alcohol for disinfecting purposes. In a clean spray bottle, combine ½ cup of witch hazel or 70% isopropyl alcohol, ½ teaspoon of unscented dish soap or liquid castile soap, and 1 ½ cups of warm water.
Before using, wipe crumbs and other debris off of your counter with a clean, dry microfiber cloth. Then, spray the counter liberally with your homemade cleaning solution and let it sit on the surface for 5-10 minutes. Wipe it away with a clean, damp microfiber cloth. If stubborn residue remains, spray the area again and gently scrape the residue with a plastic pan scraper, like this one from Matscover.
To remove stubborn stains from granite countertops, first clean them using your homemade cleaning agent. Next, make a paste by mixing 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide. Apply the paste to the stains and cover it with plastic wrap. Leave it for 24 hours, then remove the plastic wrap, wipe off the paste with a clean, dry cloth, and rinse the area with mild dish soap and warm water.
Cleaning products you should never use on your granite counters
One of the biggest mistakes people make with granite counters is using the wrong cleaning products. Harsh cleaning agents can damage the protective sealant on the granite, making your countertop more vulnerable to stains and scratches. Many popular all-purpose kitchen cleaners are too abrasive to use on granite.
You should avoid using any cleaning product that contains ammonia, as that could destroy the finish or sealant on the granite. Do not use bleach, as it can cause discoloration over time. Although vinegar is a great all-natural solution for cleaning your kitchen, it's a bad idea to use vinegar on granite countertops. It is too acidic and can cause etching. Any type of citrus cleaner, such as those that are labeled orange, lemon, or lime, is also too acidic. You should avoid using oil as well, even essential oils, on any natural stone countertops.
Many glass cleaners, kitchen cleaners, and bathroom cleaners contain bleach or ammonia, so steer clear of those. Avoid using any abrasive cleaning tools or methods, like metal tools, scrub pads, steel wool, or hard-bristled cleaning brushes. Instead, use soft sponges or microfiber cloths for cleaning your granite counters.