10 Popular All-Purpose Kitchen Cleaners, Ranked Worst To Best

There are so many different ways to clean your kitchen with pantry staples and basic ingredients you probably already have on hand. For example, it only takes a few ingredients to make your own all-purpose cleaner. There's also a lot you can clean around your kitchen using just baking soda or even fresh lemon. A lot of these ingredients will leave your kitchen smelling its best, no expensive cleaner purchases necessary.

However, when you have a serious mess — which happens in any kitchen that gets a decent amount of use — you may choose to upgrade to a store-bought cleaning product. All-purpose kitchen cleaners are usually a good way to go since they serve multiple uses around your kitchen and home, negating the need to buy several different products at the same time. But how do you know which all-purpose cleaners are best?

I've tried out 10 different all-purpose kitchen cleaners and ranked them according to efficacy, aroma, and general usefulness, prioritizing less-harsh and more widely usable products over more intense products that could cause irritation for some users. By taking a closer look at this list, you may have an easier time picking out a cleaner to use in your kitchen. These are all-purpose kitchen cleaners, ranked worst to best.