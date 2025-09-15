Don't Make This Mistake When Buying Granite Countertops
Granite is one of the most visually stunning materials you can choose for your kitchen countertops, but it boasts other benefits, too. It's also durable, strong, and heat-resistant. But for all of those perks, granite is a pricier pick, which makes it even more crucial to do your homework when selecting slabs for your own counters. As far as one of the biggest mistakes you can make with granite countertops, the costliest and most regrettable (but easiest to avoid) is not inspecting the granite in person before committing.
The beauty of granite is natural, and part of that is the fact that it varies slab to slab. Granite is a rock that comes from deep down under the earth's crust. It takes millions of years of impacts in temperature and pressure for its marble-like patterns to form. You can find different colors with various kinds of swirling, flecked, crystal-dotted motifs. It can be difficult to tell exactly what you're getting from online photos, especially considering how big of a role lighting plays.
One of the key places to start when designing or remodeling your kitchen is your countertops, because of the sheer space they account for — they set the aesthetic tone for the entire room, and other elements need to coordinate. If you think you're getting one shade of granite and another arrives, your entire renovation could be thrown off, creating a major headache and astronomical extra costs. Not to mention a look that's not what you wanted.
Inspecting granite in person avoids future problems
Getting to a store and seeing granite samples in person ensures that you know exactly what shade of what color with what pattern you're getting. You will also be able to experience finer details like just how matte or glossy it is. All of this helps you choose the rest of the materials you need for your kitchen and promises that you'll end up with the kitchen of your dreams. Additionally, it's important to see granite countertop options in person to make sure you're getting the quality you expect.
Of all kinds of different kitchen countertop materials, granite is an attractively low-maintenance, heat-resistant choice. But it is porous, to the point that it does need to be sealed. Just as with its color, pattern, and finish, granite's porosity can differ. You want to see just how porous the granite you choose is. Is sealing it enough? Or do you work your countertops harder with frequent cooking projects, to the point where you might need something even lower-maintenance? Plus, it's always a good idea to assess the granite from the supplier you're considering so you can feel confident you won't get any slabs with any flaws or scratches.
Once you've personally inspected and committed to your granite, choose other kitchen materials accordingly. Be sure your installers seal the granite, and help maintain it by cleaning it regularly with mild soap that won't wear away at that seal or dull its lovely finish.