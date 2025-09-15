Don't Make This Mistake When Buying Granite Countertops

Granite is one of the most visually stunning materials you can choose for your kitchen countertops, but it boasts other benefits, too. It's also durable, strong, and heat-resistant. But for all of those perks, granite is a pricier pick, which makes it even more crucial to do your homework when selecting slabs for your own counters. As far as one of the biggest mistakes you can make with granite countertops, the costliest and most regrettable (but easiest to avoid) is not inspecting the granite in person before committing.

The beauty of granite is natural, and part of that is the fact that it varies slab to slab. Granite is a rock that comes from deep down under the earth's crust. It takes millions of years of impacts in temperature and pressure for its marble-like patterns to form. You can find different colors with various kinds of swirling, flecked, crystal-dotted motifs. It can be difficult to tell exactly what you're getting from online photos, especially considering how big of a role lighting plays.

One of the key places to start when designing or remodeling your kitchen is your countertops, because of the sheer space they account for — they set the aesthetic tone for the entire room, and other elements need to coordinate. If you think you're getting one shade of granite and another arrives, your entire renovation could be thrown off, creating a major headache and astronomical extra costs. Not to mention a look that's not what you wanted.