You Should Never Store These Common Items On Granite Countertops

Granite countertops are a favorite in kitchens for good reason. They're durable, easy to clean, and provide a timeless elegance. Unlike many other materials, granite can also handle hot pans and daily wear-and-tear. For all of its strengths, however, granite has one major vulnerability that often goes overlooked: acidic foods. Everyday ingredients like juicy lemons or leaky bottles of vinegar can leave unsightly stains and cause lasting damage, which is why you should think twice before storing these items on your countertop.

Acid affects stone in two ways: etching and erosion. Etching is the dull and discolored spot you see on the stone in the shape of an acid spill, whereas erosion is the wearing away of the stone due to continued exposure to acids. Both happen due to the presence of a mineral called calcite, which react with acid and cause it to dissolve. The stones most susceptible to etching and erosion are marble and limestone due to their naturally high levels of calcite. Granite is more resilient in comparison, but it isn't immune, which means it can still be damaged with prolonged or repeated exposure.

Evidently, this is why it's best to keep highly acidic ingredients like vinegar, lemons — or any other citrus like oranges — pineapples, and even soft drinks away from your kitchen countertop. Instead, keep them in cabinets or in baskets, and use cutting boards to avoid the risk of etching or erosion.