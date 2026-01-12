Eliminate Water Marks On Granite Countertops With This Cleaning Essential

If you're someone who takes a pause before putting any cleaning solution on your kitchen counters, then you are definitely not alone. There's nothing more frightening than the idea of staining your surfaces, especially when they're made from a particularly expensive stone like granite. The next time you're trying to battle something like stubborn water marks, you can stir up a simple solution using ingredients you probably already have on hand — and you won't need to worry about committing any granite countertop mistakes.

All you have to do is mix together the age-old classic — hydrogen peroxide and baking soda — with a little water until it creates a paste. Then, just spread it over the water marks in a deep layer. The solution should help lift the stains right away, but for an even better impact, you can leave it on overnight and cover the counter with cling film.

Once you've waited for a sufficient amount of time, lift the wrap and allow the paste to dry. When it's dry, just wipe it off with water. Repeat the process as needed, but hopefully the marks will be gone by the time you wipe down the counter.