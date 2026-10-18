Del Taco Vs Taco Bell: Who Makes The Best Tacos?

Taco Bell may have coined the phrase, but it's not the only chain thinking outside the bun. Del Taco is also a purveyor of all things shelled rather than bunned. Sure, it has a few burgers on its menu, but those are just a small detour from its regularly scheduled Tex-Mex programming.

Aside from their taco affiliations, the two franchises have more in common than you might think. They share similar histories, both born in the flower power era in California. Taco Bell was first out of the gates in 1962, with Del Taco following soon after in 1964. And, as it turns out, their founders even had a connection before becoming fast food competitors. Del Taco co-founder Ed Hackbarth actually worked for Taco Bell founder Glen Bell at one of his earlier hamburger restaurants. I guess those burgers must have been pretty lousy to send both men running into the taco business instead.

Taco Bell has since expanded much farther — even on a global scale. But the two chains still compete in plenty of markets across the U.S. In my city, for example, they're both trying to win us over with their tacos. And that kind of proximity is always going to beg the question: Well, who does it best? To find out, I grabbed a handful of different tacos from each chain to directly compare their variety, ingredients, taste, and even prices. Let's get down to the meat of this taco matter.