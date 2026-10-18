Del Taco Vs Taco Bell: Who Makes The Best Tacos?
Taco Bell may have coined the phrase, but it's not the only chain thinking outside the bun. Del Taco is also a purveyor of all things shelled rather than bunned. Sure, it has a few burgers on its menu, but those are just a small detour from its regularly scheduled Tex-Mex programming.
Aside from their taco affiliations, the two franchises have more in common than you might think. They share similar histories, both born in the flower power era in California. Taco Bell was first out of the gates in 1962, with Del Taco following soon after in 1964. And, as it turns out, their founders even had a connection before becoming fast food competitors. Del Taco co-founder Ed Hackbarth actually worked for Taco Bell founder Glen Bell at one of his earlier hamburger restaurants. I guess those burgers must have been pretty lousy to send both men running into the taco business instead.
Taco Bell has since expanded much farther — even on a global scale. But the two chains still compete in plenty of markets across the U.S. In my city, for example, they're both trying to win us over with their tacos. And that kind of proximity is always going to beg the question: Well, who does it best? To find out, I grabbed a handful of different tacos from each chain to directly compare their variety, ingredients, taste, and even prices. Let's get down to the meat of this taco matter.
Methodology
Both chains offer a similar collection of items, from tacos and burritos to quesadillas and nachos. Both are also well-stocked in the taco category alone, though each puts its own flair on the Mexican staple. So, to compare the two, I tried to pick some of the most classic tacos at each chain, particularly ones that overlapped between the two restaurants. Then, I threw in a couple of wild cards to show off a little more range. At Taco Bell, my order included a Crunchy Taco, Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and Spicy Potato Soft Taco. At Del Taco, my haul included The Del Taco and its soft counterpart, a Grilled Chicken Taco, Carne Asada Steak Big Fat Taco, and Beer Battered Fish Taco.
Before I even dug into all 10 tacos, I considered the prices and the ingredients on each one. Then, as I pulled back the wrappers, the fun part began: tasting every taco to compare meat quality, preparation methods, and overall flavor. I even took into account the sauces — the ones that come drizzled inside the shells and in the packets on the side — because even the smallest details like that can make a big difference in your drive-thru order. With all this in mind, I made my decision about which chain isn't just thinking outside the bun, but also delivering the goods inside the shell.
Taste test: Taco Bell Crunchy Taco
You almost always know what you're going to get when it comes to a Taco Bell Crunchy Taco. It's remained pretty much the same since it debuted in 1962, from the fried corn tortilla and seasoned beef to the cheese and lettuce on top. The only real difference is that it no longer costs just a handful of change. Instead, inflation has raised it to $2.29 (still pretty affordable, if you ask me).
However, despite its predictability, I've had my highs and lows with the Crunchy Taco. Sometimes I think it's better than its soft counterpart because of that extra texture and, of course, its star power as the OG. But this particular showing was far from its finest hour. There wasn't a lot of love poured into this taco. The bottom fell apart before I even attempted to pick it up, and the number of ingredients was abysmal.
Maybe I would have had better luck with the Supreme version, which also throws reduced-fat sour cream and tomatoes into the mix. But as is, this taco was a bit womp womp. Really, the only saving grace was the finely ground beef, which Taco Bell always seems to get right. It's well-seasoned, with undertones of cumin and chili powder that give it a savory kick.
Taste test: The Del Taco
Del Taco's crunchy taco has the same amount of notoriety. I mean, it's literally called The Del Taco. It doesn't get more main character energy than that.
It's built similarly to Taco Bell's offering, starting with a hard corn taco shell filled with the chain's own seasoned beef, lettuce, and house-grated cheddar cheese. But Del Taco also throws diced tomatoes into the mix, giving it an extra ingredient right off the bat. And guess what? Despite that addition, it actually costs a little less than Taco Bell's version, ringing up at just $2.19. More toppings for less money meant Del Taco was already earning my favor, and it continued to do so with the structural integrity of its shell (in other words: It held together the entire time).
Besides the tomatoes and sturdier shell, the other big difference compared to Taco Bell is the meat. Del Taco isn't shy about sharing every single ingredient that goes into its seasoned beef, so we know that a combination of onion, salt, chili pepper spices, tomato powder, and garlic powder gives it its flavor. The result is a meat that's a bit richer than what you'll find at Taco Bell, with a taste that's closer to chili — specifically, the kind you'd find piled on top of a chili dog.
Taste test: Taco Bell Soft Taco
It's another classic little Taco Bell taco – the kind of offering that you can finish off in just two or three bites if you really put your mind to it. It constantly looms on the menu, just begging to be tacked onto your order.
Obviously, the big difference between this and the chain's crunchy taco is that the fried corn tortilla is swapped for a warm flour tortilla. Otherwise, the ingredients are exactly the same. Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar, and lettuce are all accounted for. The beef is once again the best thing about it. Even with a small shell, though, the taco doesn't seem particularly packed with ingredients. And on top of it, the shell itself was a bit of a letdown. Usually, it's soft and pliable, like a fresh little taco envelope holding everything together. This one, however, was a little harder around the edges, almost like it had been sitting out for a while.
Really, what you see is what you get with the Soft Taco. It's small, simple, and the kind of thing you'll want to break out a few Mild or Hot Sauce packets for, just to give it a little more flavor.
Taste test: The Del Taco (Soft)
Unsurprisingly, Del Taco's Soft Taco is also pretty similar to its original crunchy version. The chain actually notes that it was inspired by the OG, and the core ingredients, including seasoned beef, lettuce, grated cheddar cheese, and tomatoes, are all back.
I might actually like the Soft Taco better than the crunchy at Del Taco. The flour shell really won me over. Compared to Taco Bell's, it's stretchy with a bit more chew to it — closer to the tortillas that would be served along with your fajitas at an authentic Mexican restaurant. There's also a decent amount of filling here. The lettuce and tomatoes add some freshness, and the amount of shredded cheese piled on was approaching Skyline Chili levels (if you're unfamiliar, the chain is notorious for burying its Coneys and chili-topped spaghetti under mountains of shredded cheddar cheese — to the point where there's sometimes more cheese than anything else).
The only thing I was still missing was some sauce — maybe a dollop of sour cream or just a few packets of Del Taco's own hot sauce. While we're on the topic, I think the chain's coloring system for its hot sauces is out of whack, going from red to black to orange for mild, medium, and hot. But I did appreciate their vinegary flavors, which graduated from more tomato-y to pepper-forward as I went up in heat.
Taste test: Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Soft Taco
I've always been a fan of Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken. Slow-roasting makes it seem more wholesome and homemade — like something born from a Crock-Pot rather than passed through a drive-thru window. It's clearly been a winning protein for the chain because the lineup keeps expanding. You can find Cantina Chicken stuffed into bowls, burritos, and rolled quesadillas. It even had a short stint on top of a Mexican pizza. But one of the most classic ways to enjoy it is in the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco.
The assemblage of toppings here just hits different. The combination of purple cabbage, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese, and avocado ranch sauce gives it so much color and zest that you just can't find in the crunchy or soft tacos at Taco Bell. The savory, tender chicken meat is balanced by these bright veggies and the cool creaminess from the sauce, so it feels well-rounded. And, as an added bonus, the taco also comes with a packet of Avocado Verde Salsa, which has more of a citrusy bite backed by hints of cilantro.
You can expect to pay a little more for the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco compared to Taco Bell's standard ground beef tacos. But if you ask me, it's well worth the extra change.
Taste test: Del Taco Grilled Chicken Taco
The Grilled Chicken Taco is the same price as The Del Taco (both crunchy and soft). However, it's built a little bit differently. A helping of grilled and marinated chicken is joined by lettuce, cheddar cheese, and what the chain calls a "savory secret sauce".
Even though the cooking processes aren't quite the same, this chicken has a similar taste to the Cantina Chicken from Taco Bell. It's easy to chew, with a rich flavor that makes it seem like some darker meat was thrown into the mix. There are also some light Mexican-inspired spices working in the background. With that quality soft shell and some flavor help from the cheese and lettuce, it's not too shabby at all.
The only part I wasn't completely sold on was the sauce. I liked the creamy consistency, but to me, the taste was more like straight mayonnaise with just a slight tang to it. It was okay but certainly nothing outstanding.
Taste test: Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch
Of course I had to try a few specialty tacos at each chain as well. So, come on down, Cheesy Gordita Crunch – one of Taco Bell's more glamorous taco creations.
What really makes it special is its double shell. Why have just one when you can have two? It starts with a classic crunchy corn tortilla wrapped in a thicker, pillowy flatbread. Holding the two layers together like a delicious cheesy glue is a melty trio of mozzarella, pepper Jack, and cheddar. In the center, you'll find seasoned beef, lettuce, even more shredded cheddar, and a Spicy Ranch Sauce. You get a little crunch from the inner shell (as long as it hasn't gone soggy yet) and a creamy kick from the sauce. It's honestly one of my favorite sauces from Taco Bell.
Sure, there could definitely be more beef stuffed inside, but I really like the savory flavors going on here. They're all a bit heavier and richer, without much balance from fresher ingredients. But sometimes that's exactly what you want from Tex-Mex food. The only thing you'll want to watch out for here is the price tag. At $6.29, this was by far the most expensive taco I tried.
Taste test: Del Taco Carne Asada Steak Big Fat Taco
The name is certainly fitting. Del Taco's Carne Asada Steak Big Fat Taco is both big and fat. It's closer to the size of a burrito than a traditional taco, and it makes most of the other tacos I tried look tiny by comparison.
There's actually some crossover between this and Taco Bell's Cheesy Gordita Crunch, mostly because of the thicker flatbread it uses in place of a more standard taco shell. It doesn't double up on the layers, though, and there's no melted cheese holding everything together. Instead, it focuses all the attention on the carne asada steak, which is topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and more of that savory secret sauce.
It all comes together really nicely, with a good mix of meat, freshness from the veggies, and plenty of cheese — all wrapped in a soft and satisfying flatbread. Breaking it down a bit further, the carne asada is about what you'd expect from fast food steak. It's a little chewy, and some pieces are more like jerky than high-end meat. The secret sauce also still seems like glorified mayo. But overall, this is a good pick, especially considering it's just $4.69. It's also worth pointing out that the Big Fat Taco also comes with seasoned beef, carnitas, grilled chicken, or crispy chicken if steak isn't your vibe.
Taste test: Taco Bell Spicy Potato Soft Taco
The Spicy Potato Soft Taco is one of many meatless options at Taco Bell. The chain actually has an entire Veggie Cravings menu where it showcases picks like Cheese Quesadillas, Veggie Mexican Pizzas, and Black Bean Chalupa Supremes. Plus, you can actually make anything else vegetarian that you want.
As for the spud-filled taco, it's better than it has any right to be — and that's coming from me, a pretty committed carnivore. The seasoned potato cubes make it easy to forget there's no meat involved. They're tossed in a dusting that tastes like paprika, garlic powder, and other spices, and they're tender and fluffy on the inside. The lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese feel like obligatory garnishes at this point, but then this taco also makes use of Taco Bell's Creamy Chipotle Sauce. It's a great pairing for the potatoes, bringing a smokiness and warmth that complements the starch rather than overpowering it.
The only problem was that the sauce was applied pretty lightly, so this particular taco leaned a bit dry this time around. But on most days, it's a surprisingly flavorful option.
Taste test: Del Taco Beer Battered Fish Taco
There are no veggie tacos explicitly listed on Del Taco's menu (although I'm sure you could hack your way to one if you really wanted to). What the chain does have that its competitor doesn't, though, is a fish taco. While Taco Bell is all turf and no surf, Del Taco dips its toes into seafood territory.
The fish in question is a beer-battered Alaska Pollock fillet. But let's call it what it is: a fish stick. It has a mild fishy flavor, and it's decently tender and flaky on the inside. The breading did become a bit soggy, but it was hard to even notice under all the other toppings. The whole thing is built more like a street taco, starting with a corn tortilla rather than a flour one. It's then dressed up with cabbage, pico de gallo, and the chain's secret sauce, and it's even served with a lime wedge on the side.
All things considered, the Beer Battered Fish Taco is pretty tasty. The flavors are bright, and as long as you're not expecting fresh-off-the-boat fish, I don't think you'll regret this catch. Heck, I didn't even mind the otherwise bland mayo-like sauce on this taco. It actually worked well with the fried fish and a squeeze of lime juice.
The verdict: Which chain has better tacos?
The way I see it, there are two possibilities here: Either this was simply not the best showing for Taco Bell, or, perhaps I've let late-night tipsy trips cloud my judgment of the chain all these years. Either way, the fact remains that compared to what Del Taco is dishing out, Taco Bell's tacos don't seem nearly as appealing.
For starters, Del Taco knows how to stuff its shells. Even classics like The Del Taco came with a generous amount of filling, and what's more, they actually held together under the weight of said fillings. I can't say the same for all of Taco Bell's pricier tacos. As far as the meat goes, the two chains are on pretty even playing fields. But I think I might actually prefer Del Taco's ground beef just a bit more. There's something about its richness and stronger chili flavor that pairs so well with the cheese, veggies, and tortillas. Del Taco also offers more meats, including steak and even fish, while Taco Bell mostly sticks to ground beef, chicken, and its veggie options.
All is not lost for Taco Bell, though. One battle it unquestionably wins in the taco wars is with its diverse collection of sauces. While Del Taco leans heavily on what tastes like mayo masquerading as secret sauce, Taco Bell offers everything from Creamy Jalapeño and Spicy Ranch to its classic sauce packets. It proves the chain still has personality, even if Del Taco did ultimately win the crown.