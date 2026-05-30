Every Taco Bell Taco, Ranked

Do you think you've tried every Taco Bell taco over the course of your drive-thru eating career? It's a feat that I think should come with some kind of accolade — perhaps the Live Más Lifetime Achievement Award?

It would require dedication — along with an adventurous appetite — to obtain. And unfortunately, I've never become a member of this exclusive club. I'm a creature of habit when I roll up to the fast-food speaker, immediately blurting out a Crunchwrap, maybe followed up by a soft taco or an order of Nacho Fries for good measure. That means I've left many of the chain's tacos untouched, and now seems as good a time as ever to finally give them the attention they deserve.

I recently tried every single taco on my local Taco Bell menu as of May 2026. That includes established classics, Supreme versions, specialty offerings, and even a few limited-time tacos that are currently demanding a fair amount of attention. It was a certified fiesta-style feast full of shells, cheese, and, of course, a few Taco Bell sauce packets. After sampling them all, with a Baja Blast palate cleanser in between, I ranked them from worst to best based on their balance of ingredients and flavor.