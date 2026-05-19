Review: I Didn't Think Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Could Get Any Better, But It Just Did
We all remember when the Mexican Pizza was cruelly stripped from Taco Bell's menu back in 2020. After 35 years of enjoying those crunchy tortilla rounds stuffed with beef and refried beans and topped with savory sauce, cheese, and tomatoes, it was gone just like that. A true T-Bell travesty.
Not to worry, though. That blip is in the past, and the iconic Mexican Pizza has been securely back on the menu since 2022. Not only that, but as of May 2026, the chain is now doubling down on fiesta-style pies. That's right. The beef-filled pizza we know and love is getting a Cantina makeover. Let me be the first to introduce you to the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza: the latest limited-time release in a long line of Cantina creations. It features that same pair of crunchy tortilla shells, but packs in slow-roasted chicken and black beans. Then, on top, you'll find a three-cheese blend, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, and red cabbage for an extra pop of color. It's served with a packet of avocado verde salsa and a new jalapeño citrus salsa — because what's a Taco Bell order without a saucy sidekick?
As is the case with many new fast-food releases nowadays, Taco Bell rewards members and app users were invited for an exclusive first taste. I took advantage of my status to get an early slice. Let's see how the new pizza fares and compares to its legendary predecessor.
Methodology
I fired up my Taco Bell app bright and early on May 19, the first day the new pizza was available to rewards members. I added the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza to my cart, which automatically comes with the two sauce packets, but also tacked on an extra limited-time jalapeño citrus salsa packet to my order for good measure. Additionally, I noticed that the pizza also comes in a no-meat veggie form (much like the classic Mexican Pizza does). So, I ordered that, as well as a standard Mexican Pizza, to compare.
When tasting both Cantina pizza options, I made sure to try them by themselves first, sans sauce, to see how the fillings and toppings all work together. Then, I added in the sauce, looking at it more as a bonus than anything else. I evaluated everything, from the texture of the tortilla shells to the meltiness of the cheese. I also paid close attention to the quality and flavor of each individual ingredient, along with the entire pizza as a whole. Based on all those notes, I came to a pretty clear conclusion about whether or not this new Cantina variation does the Mexican Pizza name proud.
Taste test: Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza
Both pizzas look messy yet wonderfully colorful. The red cabbage and green pops of cilantro in the pico de gallo make all the difference when compared to the far more visually muted OG Mexican Pizza. I reached for the Cantina Chicken first and liked what I tasted. The chicken was plentiful; there were a few large chunks on every triangular piece. Its tenderness and seasoned flavor also surprised me. The black beans made it even more filling, and the tortillas maintained a pleasingly soft crunch — and was much sturdier than the tostada shell inside a Crunchwrap has ever been.
Most of its flavor is on top. The bright juiciness of the pico matched the onions, gooey cheese, and mild-yet-zesty chile sauce. Altogether, it feels like a plate of homemade nachos and a chicken quesadilla fused together in a pizza format. In the veggie pizza, it's more of the same. It just loses some of heartiness without the meaty backbone.
The pizzas feel complete even without the sauce packets. Thanks to the built-in layer of chile sauce, they never feel dry. So the avocado verde and jalapeño citrus salsas are not a need, but definitely a want. I preferred the avocado verde because its creaminess and smooth tanginess complements the green chile sauce. But I can see spice lovers gravitating towards the jalapeño citrus sauce, which pairs the fruity flavors of citrus with a respectable pepper heat.
Final thoughts
I'm all in on the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza remake. Compared to the classic, time-honored recipe, it feels brighter and more flavorful, with a more diverse assemblage of ingredients. It's Mexican Pizza 2.0, and I'd say it's more than a worthy addition to the Taco Bell lineup.
Now, that's not to say it could ever replace the original beefy Mexican Pizza, on the menu or in customers' hearts. But it gives me something new to add to my order rotation. It's something that feels fresh yet filling and allows you to make it your own with two different sauce options. If I'm being honest, I do think the avocado verde is the more appropriate sauce, as the jalapeño citrus reads a bit like a zesty vinaigrette, but I appreciate its spice and more unique flavor profile. Plus, it's always fun to try something new, especially when it comes free of charge.
The only thing that could make it better is a generous dollop of sour cream dropped right in the middle. Otherwise, I was genuinely happy with the order. A combination of surprisingly high-quality ingredients for a fast food meal and a great blend of tastes equals no complaints from me.
Price and availability
The Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza was first made available to Taco Bell rewards members on May 19 during an early-access window that will run through May 20. It debuted as a digital exclusive that could only be ordered through the Taco Bell app for pickup or delivery. Following that preview period, both pizzas and their coordinating sauces will become available nationwide at participating locations on May 21. They are currently listed as limited-time offerings that will only remain on menus while supplies last.
The chain's original press release notes that the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza is priced at $6.49. But prices vary by location, and I actually paid $6.99 each for the chicken and veggie pizzas. Yes, the veggie is set at the same cost despite the lack of meat. Both the avocado verde and jalapeño citrus salsa packets are included automatically with no upcharge. But if you want an extra of either, it will cost you $0.20 more. They don't come free like the classic mild, hot, and fire packets do.
The new Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza was actually teased at Taco Bell's Live Más Live event in March, which introduced everything in store for 2026. And the best news is that there's more where that came from. The chain also said there's additional Mexican Pizza innovations on the way this year, along with new menu items like Cheesy G Sliders and Milk Bar Birthday Cake Empanadas.