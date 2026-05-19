Review: I Didn't Think Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Could Get Any Better, But It Just Did

We all remember when the Mexican Pizza was cruelly stripped from Taco Bell's menu back in 2020. After 35 years of enjoying those crunchy tortilla rounds stuffed with beef and refried beans and topped with savory sauce, cheese, and tomatoes, it was gone just like that. A true T-Bell travesty.

Not to worry, though. That blip is in the past, and the iconic Mexican Pizza has been securely back on the menu since 2022. Not only that, but as of May 2026, the chain is now doubling down on fiesta-style pies. That's right. The beef-filled pizza we know and love is getting a Cantina makeover. Let me be the first to introduce you to the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza: the latest limited-time release in a long line of Cantina creations. It features that same pair of crunchy tortilla shells, but packs in slow-roasted chicken and black beans. Then, on top, you'll find a three-cheese blend, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, and red cabbage for an extra pop of color. It's served with a packet of avocado verde salsa and a new jalapeño citrus salsa — because what's a Taco Bell order without a saucy sidekick?

As is the case with many new fast-food releases nowadays, Taco Bell rewards members and app users were invited for an exclusive first taste. I took advantage of my status to get an early slice. Let's see how the new pizza fares and compares to its legendary predecessor.