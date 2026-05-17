Fans Say This Taco Bell Staple Has Become One Of The Most Overrated Fast Food Items
As far as Mexican food restaurant chains go, Taco Bell is arguably the most iconic. Its unique menu items have garnered a cult-like following. However, according to customers online, one of its menu staples has quickly become one of the most overrated fast food items. The Crunchwrap Supreme is one of Taco Bell's best-selling menu items, but Taco Bell customers insist that its quality has declined since debuting. According to one Reddit user, they were "better 10 to 15 years [ago], like most things."
Now, it's just another overrated menu item that Redditors love to hate. On the same thread, another user considers the Crunchwrap Supreme to be nothing more than "a mushy hexagon that never has enough beef." Per online chatter, the tortilla-to-filling ratio seems to sabotage its texture. As one Redditor states, it "just tastes like tortilla with a bunch of veggies." To that effect, another commenter added, "I will never understand how so many people eat soggy hot lettuce inside of too much tortilla and rave about it."
According to some, the moisture from the fresh veggies and the oiliness of the cheese tends to sabotage the hard-shell tostada, making the Crunchwrap Supreme not very crunchy at all. Still, some Redditors found exception with the Breakfast Crunchwrap, which offers "a good crunch from the hash browns." Another Redditor went so far as to say that the "steak breakfast Crunchwrap is easily the single best thing in all of fast food today."
Crunchwrap alternatives, both out and at home
While many may consider the original Crunchwrap Supreme to be overrated these days, many have come up with a simple antidote. "I do double meat and double cheese on my Crunchwrap, now that is awesome" one Taco Bell customer on Reddit. We think that a simple addition of jalapeños is enough to give the Crunchwrap Supreme 10X more flavor. However, you'd have to pay an upcharge for extras, which is a main source of complaint, especially considering the "shrinkflation" epidemic. Alternatively, other favorites that mimic the Crunchwrap Supreme's sought-after textural contrast include the Cheesy Gordita Crunch and the Mexican Pizza, a discontinued item that made a major comeback.
Still, others recommend skipping Taco Bell altogether and making your own Crunchwrap at home. "Making your own Crunchwrap Supreme is super simple and multiple orders of magnitude better than the Bell," says one Redditor. Build a copycat Crunchwrap Supreme with a burrito-sized flour tortilla, a small street-taco sized flour tortilla and a tostada. Layer taco meat and store-bought queso atop the center of the burrito tortilla, top with the tostada, layer on veggies and shredded cheese, top with the smaller tortillas, and fold over the larger tortilla before placing the wrap fold-side down on a hot, oiled skillet. You can always hoard Taco Bell sauce packets to bring that authentic fast food touch to your improved homemade Crunchwrap Supreme.