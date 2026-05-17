Fans Say This Taco Bell Staple Has Become One Of The Most Overrated Fast Food Items

As far as Mexican food restaurant chains go, Taco Bell is arguably the most iconic. Its unique menu items have garnered a cult-like following. However, according to customers online, one of its menu staples has quickly become one of the most overrated fast food items. The Crunchwrap Supreme is one of Taco Bell's best-selling menu items, but Taco Bell customers insist that its quality has declined since debuting. According to one Reddit user, they were "better 10 to 15 years [ago], like most things."

Now, it's just another overrated menu item that Redditors love to hate. On the same thread, another user considers the Crunchwrap Supreme to be nothing more than "a mushy hexagon that never has enough beef." Per online chatter, the tortilla-to-filling ratio seems to sabotage its texture. As one Redditor states, it "just tastes like tortilla with a bunch of veggies." To that effect, another commenter added, "I will never understand how so many people eat soggy hot lettuce inside of too much tortilla and rave about it."

According to some, the moisture from the fresh veggies and the oiliness of the cheese tends to sabotage the hard-shell tostada, making the Crunchwrap Supreme not very crunchy at all. Still, some Redditors found exception with the Breakfast Crunchwrap, which offers "a good crunch from the hash browns." Another Redditor went so far as to say that the "steak breakfast Crunchwrap is easily the single best thing in all of fast food today."