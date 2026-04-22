The One-Ingredient Trick That Gives Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme 10X More Flavor

There are few products that are as closely associated with Taco Bell as the Crunchwrap Supreme. This iconic wrap, which is one of its best-selling menu items, comes with plenty of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and a crunchy tostada for the perfect medley of crunchy, creamy, and tasty. Not many other fast-food joints have been able to accomplish what Taco Bell has with this menu offering, so it's understandable why some folks out there consider themselves Crunchwrap Supreme purists.

While you might argue that it's better not to mess with perfection, there are plenty of ways that you can hack your Crunchwrap Supreme for the better (besides ordering the returning Triple Double Crunchwrap). One of the best is to add jalapeños to your order. This is not a new concept, as the Taco Bell menu notes that this pepper is one of the most popular upgrades for this meal. The jalapeños add the perfect amount of freshness to this otherwise heavy wrap (what would you expect from something with beef, cheese, and a tostada?) and also amp up the heat without making the bite too spicy. At the time of writing, this upgrade costs $0.65, making it a budget-friendly way to make the most of this Taco Bell favorite.