The One-Ingredient Trick That Gives Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme 10X More Flavor
There are few products that are as closely associated with Taco Bell as the Crunchwrap Supreme. This iconic wrap, which is one of its best-selling menu items, comes with plenty of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and a crunchy tostada for the perfect medley of crunchy, creamy, and tasty. Not many other fast-food joints have been able to accomplish what Taco Bell has with this menu offering, so it's understandable why some folks out there consider themselves Crunchwrap Supreme purists.
While you might argue that it's better not to mess with perfection, there are plenty of ways that you can hack your Crunchwrap Supreme for the better (besides ordering the returning Triple Double Crunchwrap). One of the best is to add jalapeños to your order. This is not a new concept, as the Taco Bell menu notes that this pepper is one of the most popular upgrades for this meal. The jalapeños add the perfect amount of freshness to this otherwise heavy wrap (what would you expect from something with beef, cheese, and a tostada?) and also amp up the heat without making the bite too spicy. At the time of writing, this upgrade costs $0.65, making it a budget-friendly way to make the most of this Taco Bell favorite.
Other ways to make your Crunchwrap Supreme extra spicy
Some like it hot, and for them, there are endless options and ways to upgrade the Crunchwrap Supreme. Besides experimenting with jalapeños, another way to bring the heat to this entrée is to utilize its many sauces. When our taster visited Taco Bell to try its sauce offerings, they found that its Fire Sauce, which offers not only heat but also a myriad of other flavors, including sweetness, savoriness, and smoke. The Diablo sauce, as its name suggests, is made for heat lovers, and it would be a great juxtaposition to the sour cream and fresh pico that already come with the Crunchwrap Supreme.
While these two sauces may offer a ton of extra heat, you can also add creamier sauces to your Crunchwrap to help add warmth, complement the jalapeños, and make each bite extra decadent. Creamy jalapeño, creamy chipotle sauce, and the spicy ranch are all affordably priced options that are worth trying on your Crunchwrap.