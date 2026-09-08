12 Overpriced Bourbons You Should Leave On The Shelves
There's a lot going on in the world of bourbon and choosing your next bottle can be overwhelming. To say that we're spoiled for choice is something of an understatement, as there are thousands of active distilleries scattered across the U.S. Let's say you've worked your way through all the best bourbons for beginners and you're ready to explore something new and complex, and you're even thinking about dipping your toe into something on the pricier side. Hold that thought, because a high price tag doesn't automatically mean a bourbon is worth the investment.
We wanted to know what overpriced bourbons the experts avoid, so we reached out to Chris Walster. He's the whiskey and bourbon guru over at The Cask Connoisseur, and he gave us some outstanding insight into red flags, price tags, and brands that aren't worth what they're typically commanding.
In addition to giving us a number of bottles to steer clear of, he also gave us this advice: "The biggest mistake bourbon drinkers can make is confusing scarcity with quality," he says. "A bottle being allocated, limited, or difficult to find doesn't automatically make it better. Bourbon has become incredibly collectible, and that means the price can sometimes reflect how badly people want to own a bottle, rather than how good it actually tastes." With that in mind, let's take a deep dive into which bottles you should avoid — and why.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Basil Hayden Bourbon
When you think about overpriced bourbon bottles, you might immediately go to ones with three-figure price tags. At the time of this writing, you can expect to pick up a bottle of Basil Hayden's Kentucky Straight Bourbon for around $45. That's not a terrible dollar amount by any means, and you might be tempted by it.
According to whiskey and bourbon guru Chris Walster, you can absolutely do better. "It's approachable and easy drinking, but at 80 proof it can feel quite light for the money," he says. "There are bourbons at a similar price that offer considerably more flavor and character, including Knob Creek and Wild Turkey 101."
Basil Hayden has relied on distinctive packaging to stand out on the shelf for a long time, and it's worked. When the brand got a redesign that got rid of the paper label and upgraded the snazzy belt buckle, sales rose by 15% over the previous year's numbers, as reported by Designalytics. However, that brings us to some words of wisdom from Walster: "Our rule would be: Buy the whiskey, not the hype."
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea
If you hear the story of Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea and side-eye its gimmicky origin story, you're definitely not alone. The idea was to load barrels of bourbon onto a boat, send it around the world, and see how those changing conditions impacted the aging process. There have been dozens of different expeditions that have produced different types of bourbon, and it's legitimately a neat idea.
However, all that work means pricey bottles. A bottle of the Very Small Batch Straight Bourbon sits around $85. The cask-strength bourbon jumps to $105, while the New York edition will set you back a hefty $130.
Chris Walster told us that while it's a unique, fun idea, you're not only paying for the bourbon — you're paying for its background. "This has one of the best stories in bourbon," he says. "It's interesting whiskey and certainly something I'd try, but there are a lot of excellent bourbons competing at this price point. The aging process is fascinating, but unusual doesn't automatically mean better."
Kentucky Owl Confiscated
Kentucky Owl is a bit of a weird one. The marketing, lore, and packaging suggest a history that goes back to pre-Prohibition, and releases started out as highly limited and extra-buzzy. The brand is a bit newer than it looks, though; Kentucky Owl Confiscated, which hit markets in 2019, was the first standardized offering.
And yes, it's going to set you back a pretty penny, which is surprising, considering Kentucky Owl doesn't distill its own bourbon. That bourbon is actually sourced from unidentified locations, so if you're hoping for more details on what you're paying a premium for, you're out of luck.
Vague labeling and a lack of information generally aren't a great look, especially if you're paying more than $100 for a bottle of something. That helps make it one that Chris Walster recommends skipping, and it's an enthusiastic recommendation. "Kentucky Owl has a very premium reputation, but Confiscated sits at around $125," he says. "At that price, we'd want either outstanding whiskey or something particularly distinctive in terms of age, proof, or character. There are some fantastic age-stated and barrel-proof bourbons available for less."
Blanton's Single Barrel
Surprised? If you feel like you need to lie down after seeing the price tag on a bottle of Blanton's Single Barrel, you'll understand why it's on this list. Blanton's spearheaded the idea of single barrel bourbons back in the 1980s, and a combination of limited availability, collector hype, and the fact that it's a pretty tasty bourbon have all led to skyrocketing prices. The official MSRP is a perfectly respectable $65, but good luck finding it at that price.
The nationwide average is around $119, and that's just part of the story. It didn't take much looking to find some places selling it for $137 a bottle, and that's about the time you really start to wonder if it's worth it — considering there are a number of outstanding bourbons that rival Blanton's and don't hit nearly as hard in the wallet.
It's that premium pricing that makes this one a miss for Chris Walster. "Blanton's is a good bourbon," he told us. "At a sensible retail price, we'd happily drink it. Once you start seeing bottles well over $100, however, you're increasingly paying for scarcity, collectability, and that famous horse stopper. The liquid hasn't become twice as good just because the bottle is hard to find."
Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Bourbon
Sometimes, we see bottle prices that make us think that the whole bourbon industry needs to settle down a bit. Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Bourbon has an MSRP of $195, but much like Blanton's, you'll find this one being sold for exorbitant amounts. The national average price sits at around $443 a bottle, and yes, we did an almost comical double-take at that one, then refreshed the results a few times just to make sure. At these prices, Chris Walster says that you can absolutely feel confident in leaving this one behind.
"This might be a controversial one, because Michter's 10 is genuinely excellent whiskey. But excellent and good value aren't necessarily the same thing," he says. "At around $200, we'd question whether most drinkers would get more enjoyment from that one bottle than two or three really good bourbons in the $50-$80 bracket. Collectors may feel differently, but if your priority is purely what's in the glass, there's a lot of competition."
And collectors have spent incredible amounts on a bottle of this bourbon. Back in 2020, a private barrel selection bottle went up for auction in London. Sure, it was a charity auction to benefit the hospitality industry in the wake of COVID-19, but it's still pretty shocking that the single bottle sold for a whopping — and record-setting — $209,462.
Angel's Envy Cask Strength
There's a lot going on with Angel's Envy Cask Strength bourbon, and we'll use the 2026 edition to explain. That one isn't just a 2026 bourbon, it's a blend of cask-strength bourbons from 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, all in varying percentages. It's finished in port wine barrels, and there are usually about 24,000 bottles in each edition. Descriptors like "limited" and "incredibly complicated" usually come with a price tag to match. In this case, it's an MSRP of $249.99 a bottle. The truth is, of course, more complicated, and the national average for this one is right around $350.
Chris Walster says you don't need to feel bad if you opt not to pop this one in your shopping basket. "The higher proof, port finishing and limited nature of the release make it distinctive, but there are exceptional barrel-strength American whiskeys available for considerably less," he says. "We'd buy it if we specifically wanted the Angel's Envy profile, rather than because $250 automatically means exceptional bourbon."
Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition
Woodford Reserve is one of the most beloved bourbons of all time, but you'd better believe that we gave this one a GIF-worthy reaction when we first heard about this back in 2020. What you're getting for a cool $2,000 — give or take — is bourbon finished in cognac barrels, and a very, very expensive glass decanter made and branded by Baccarat.
Speaking of that liquid, it's worth noting that if you compare Woodford Reserve's flavor wheels — the diagrams that describe what you can expect to experience from each different offering — the bourbon from the Baccarat Edition is pretty similar to the brand's Double Oaked. We're not saying that they're the same, but we are saying that you can pick up the Double Oaked for around $60.
Chris Walster also suggests that you don't feel guilty about skipping this one — especially considering the national average price has risen to around $2,150. "This is obviously the extreme end of the conversation," he says. "Once you're spending four figures on bourbon presented in a Baccarat crystal decanter, you're buying a luxury product and collectible as much as you're buying whiskey. There's nothing wrong with that, but if someone handed us that budget and asked us to buy the best whiskey possible, we'd rather build an incredible collection of bottles."
Bib & Tucker 6 Year
Bib & Tucker's 6 Year bourbon is The Classic Six, and it's the youngest this distillery has to offer. It's Tennessee-aged, made with a combination of corn, barley, and rye, and spends at least six years in charred and carefully selected oak barrels. Vintage packaging gives the brand a pretty neat look, but Chris Walster says this one doesn't stand out enough for the price bracket it sits in.
You can pick up a bottle for around $50, but that's the problem. "It has a great-looking bottle, a six-year age statement and a very approachable profile, but we think it sits in an awkward price bracket," he says. If you're looking around that price point, there are simply too many other great options that you should be reaching for ahead of this one. He added: "It's another good example of attractive presentation potentially making a bottle feel more premium than the liquid necessarily warrants."
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
Kentucky's Rabbit Hole has a long story that involves its founder traveling the world and the country. Kaveh Zamanian found whiskey- and bourbon-making sort of accidentally, and built a distillery on a foundation of creativity and bringing a little artistic license to the bourbon world. Dareringer is the brand's bourbon finished in sherry casks, and the MSRP on this one is a hefty $86.99.
It has a slew of awards to back up that price tag, and it has a pretty neat story, too. The official notes say that it was inspired by the founder's wife, who he credits with kick-starting his bourbon journey. However, Chris Walster says that's not quite enough to carry that price tag.
"It definitely offers something different," he says. "The problem is that around $80 puts it into a seriously competitive part of the bourbon market. If you love sweeter, sherry-influenced American whiskey, you might absolutely enjoy it, but we'd struggle to call it an essential buy at that price. You're paying partly for the finishing process and distinctive style."
Calumet Farm 15 Year
Calumet Farm's 15-year-old Single Rack Black is at the very high end of how long bourbons are usually aged for, and the price tag certainly reflects the time invested. Expect a bottle to go for somewhere around $140. At that price point, it's just a little too much for Chris Walster.
"Age statements can be dangerous for your wallet because it's very easy to assume older automatically means better," he says. "Calumet 15 has plenty going for it, but ... you're getting into a price bracket where we'd become much more demanding. Older bourbon can also become very oak-driven, so we'd never recommend buying something purely because the number on the label is impressive."
Aging bourbon for too long has the opposite effect from what you'd expect. When it spends too long in a barrel, rather than becoming smoother and more decadent, it starts to take on a little more of those woody and ashy flavors — and that puts it into tricky territory that can sometimes steer too far from what makes us love bourbon in the first place. Reviews for Calumet's 15-year-old do indeed describe a bourbon that's incredibly oak-forward with a heavy hit of spice, along with a bite you might not expect from a bourbon with that hefty a price tag.
Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond
Twice a year, Heaven Hill Distillery releases its Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Decanter Series, and it's a big deal. Old Fitzgerald is a heavyweight in the world of bourbon, dating back to 1884 and reborn in our post-Prohibition world. Couple that with the bottled-in-bond tag — a bourbon bottle label that guarantees quality without question — and it seems like this would be an unconditional win. Things are always a little more complicated than that, though, and Chris Walster says that depending on what you're looking to get from your purchase, you might want to rethink this one.
"The Old Fitzgerald decanter releases are beautiful and the whiskey can be excellent, but they're also a great example of presentation and collectability influencing how people perceive value," he says. "If you want the decanter and enjoy collecting releases, that might make perfect sense. If you simply want an excellent wheated bourbon to drink, there are cheaper ways to do it."
While the MSRP sits at $150, that's only the beginning of what you might plan on paying. We found places selling that same Spring 2026 release for $299.99, and the prices for earlier releases are even higher. We found liquor stores charging $325 and $367.48 for these 2025 releases, and while the mid-century vibes are undeniably neat, that's a steep price to pay — especially when there are some perfectly respectable wheated bourbons that sell for less than $50 a bottle.
Booker's
Booker's is definitely a bourbon with a great story, as it's the bourbon created by Jim Beam heir Booker Noe. It's got all the hallmarks that you'd expect to see from a pricey bourbon: It's made in small batches, limited editions, and is unfiltered. Releases vary, and at the time of writing, there are the vanilla-forward Milkshake Batch and the 7-year-old Big Easy Batch.
Bottles typically go for around $100 when they're released, and prices will climb from there. We found 2023's Mighty Fine Batch and Apprentice Batch priced around $290 each. 2020's Pigskin Batch commands upwards of $400. Even for that initial price, though, Chris Walster says that it's a skip for him — and he knows that might be a little controversial.
While he says it's a perfectly respectable bourbon that is fine on its own, factoring in price considerations — and all the other options on the market — make things a little more tricky. "Once you're around $90-$100 for the standard releases, there is enough competition in barrel-proof bourbon that we'd look at the particular batch before buying rather than simply picking one up because it says Booker's," he says.