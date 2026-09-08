12 Overpriced Bourbons You Should Leave On The Shelves

There's a lot going on in the world of bourbon and choosing your next bottle can be overwhelming. To say that we're spoiled for choice is something of an understatement, as there are thousands of active distilleries scattered across the U.S. Let's say you've worked your way through all the best bourbons for beginners and you're ready to explore something new and complex, and you're even thinking about dipping your toe into something on the pricier side. Hold that thought, because a high price tag doesn't automatically mean a bourbon is worth the investment.

We wanted to know what overpriced bourbons the experts avoid, so we reached out to Chris Walster. He's the whiskey and bourbon guru over at The Cask Connoisseur, and he gave us some outstanding insight into red flags, price tags, and brands that aren't worth what they're typically commanding.

In addition to giving us a number of bottles to steer clear of, he also gave us this advice: "The biggest mistake bourbon drinkers can make is confusing scarcity with quality," he says. "A bottle being allocated, limited, or difficult to find doesn't automatically make it better. Bourbon has become incredibly collectible, and that means the price can sometimes reflect how badly people want to own a bottle, rather than how good it actually tastes." With that in mind, let's take a deep dive into which bottles you should avoid — and why.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.