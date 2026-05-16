This Bourbon Bottle Label Guarantees Quality Without Question

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pondering the array of bourbon whiskeys at your local liquor store, it's easy to feel a bit lost. You may feel uncertain about investing in a prohibitively expensive bottle without some sign that it will be worth the money, so in lieu of a trusted recommendation, is there any way of assessing the quality of an unfamiliar bourbon? To answer this, Tasting Table got advice from Cody Nicoll — sommelier, mixologist, managing partner of Ottawa's Ember Live Fire Grill, co-owner of Bar Ocelli, and the owner of Hospitable Nicoll — who unpacked the meaning and importance of the words "bottled-in-bond."

Asked precisely what this label means in the context of bourbon, Nicoll explained that "the term bottled-in-bond in the United States stems from the 1897 Bottled In Bond Act, which was meant to serve as a stamp of authenticity and quality of the product. This act stipulates guarantees that the product was distilled by one distiller at a single distillery in one distilling season, aged for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse, and bottled at exactly 100 proof (50% ABV)." The reason aficionados look out for bottled-in-bond bourbon, Nicoll said, may be because of that proof content.

"Enthusiasts might seek out such products because of the higher proof content, which implies less dilution and, consequently, a greater concentration of flavor and purity," explained Nicoll. Additionally, the four-age statement required in order to attain a bottled-in-bond label is "double the minimum aging requirements of bourbon, thus spending more time in oak, pulling more flavor and terpenes out of the barrel."