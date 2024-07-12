Moonshine And Bourbon Have A Lot More In Common Than You Think

As a uniquely American spirit (and one enshrined in a Senate resolution, no less), there are very specific rules and legal requirements about what makes a spirit a bourbon. All types of bourbon must be made in the United States, contain at least 51% corn in their mash bill (the mix of the grain, yeast, and water that is fermented to make the alcohol), have no color or flavor additives other than water, and be aged in new charred oak casks for a minimum of two years (for straight bourbon). Moonshine, on the other hand, by definition doesn't have any legal requirements, since it refers to illegally made alcohol.

The term was first applied to illegal liquor in the late 1700s in England, but became closely associated with the Prohibition in the U.S. It's defined by Britannica as an "unaged whiskey that was made at home with a corn (maize) base and a high alcohol content." When made from a base of corn (as it often is), moonshine is effectively a precursor to bourbon; it's the clear, high proof spirit that never gets aged in a charred oak barrel, a crucial step for it to be considered a bourbon (and the step that sees bourbon take on a golden hue and its distinctive and rich flavors).