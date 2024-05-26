Sorry, That Moonshine You Bought At The Liquor Store Is Definitely Not Legit

Commercial moonshine has a dirty secret they'd rather the rest of us ignore. The secret's not as scandalous as the ones moonshiners were keeping back during Prohibition — before the organized crime of the bootleggers evolved into the mafia. No, the drama revolves around the moonshine label itself.

You see, the term moonshine specifically applies to alcohol that is made illegally. In the United States, it typically refers to bathtub gin and whatever else rural distillers were cooking up at night during Prohibition. But commercial moonshine is legally produced and widely available. It's a contradiction in terms to produce illegal alcohol legally.

Moonshiners didn't go away after Prohibition was over. Depending on where you live (and what kinds of people you hang out with) you may have come across homemade moonshine in the form of a mason jar, possibly with fresh fruit soaking inside. More typical in the South and (to a lesser extent) the Midwest, moonshine is a cultural staple for many Americans. In an age where every aspect of our lives has become commercialized, it only makes sense that some savvy businesses would find a way to turn a profit on this alcoholic underdog. The only trouble is they're still calling it moonshine. Does this controversy amount to a technicality? Probably, but that doesn't mean people don't feel strongly about it. Nobody wants to see their culture turned into a gimmick.