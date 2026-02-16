Why 19th-Century Bourbon Tasted So Different Than The Liquor We Know Today

Bourbon is arguably America's most iconic whiskey — it's what Hank Williams Jr. sang about, what Mark Twain grew up with on the banks of the Mississippi, and what John Wick sips in the rare moments of peace between the mayhem. The hold that bourbon has on the popular imagination is tied to our specific understanding of what it is and isn't. Under the United States Code of Federal Regulations, the mash from which bourbon is distilled must be at least 51% corn, distilled at no higher than 160 proof, and aged in new, charred oak barrels. And yet, what was known as bourbon in the 19th century was, in both taste and the regulation of its production, far different from what we know today.

According to Gerald Carson's book "The Social History of Bourbon", the former governor of Kentucky Augustus Owsley Stanley claimed that the first Kentucky whiskey was made from rye, but following a disastrous rye crop one spring, "the Kentucky distillers mixed corn meal with their rye mash as a desperate expedient, and so discovered the proportions of what became famous later as bourbon." Whether or not this legend is true, Carson writes: "For a long time, and just how long no one knows, whiskey was just whiskey in Kentucky ... Packaged in uncharred barrels and with no identification as to its source, the liquor was colorless, with a sharp odor, and biting taste." Early so-called bourbon therefore had more in common with the unaged, untaxed, and illicit liquor we today know as moonshine due to its potent, less refined profile.