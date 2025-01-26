The World's Oldest Bourbon Was Once Owned By A Historic Celebrity

The world of bourbon extends far beyond a tasty spirit people like to drink. It's full of bottles that exist in extremely limited quantities or have any number of intriguing stories or unique processes behind them. Seasoned connoisseurs seek to collect the rarest of bourbons. Often, the conversation revolves around history's most expensive bourbon bottles — currently, that record is held by a bottle of Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 60 year old, sold by auction house Sotheby's in London in 2023 for $2.7 million. But a good story is far more interesting than a high price tag. Case in point: the world's oldest known bottle of bourbon whiskey, The Olde Ingledew Whiskey. In 2021, it went for $137,000 at auction house Skinner, but its background is priceless.

This bourbon has it all: centuries of life in a bottle, mysterious origins and present-day whereabouts, and, for a stretch, a historic celebrity owner. Skinner appraisers tested and carbon-dated the bottle when it first came to them, identifying the liquid as bourbon that was produced somewhere between 1763 and 1803. It was bottled in the 1860s by Evans & Ragland in LaGrange, Georgia, and made its way into the cellars of none other than banking titan John Pierpont Morgan. But how did it end up at an auction house in 2021?