11 Times Popular Bourbon Brands Were In Your Favorite Movies
While many have told the legendary love story of Romeo and Juliet or Mary Jane and Peter, there is another that is well documented – the love affair between Hollywood and bourbon. The connection between the two runs deep, with the American whisky often serving as more than just a drink — it's a symbol of character, mood, and setting.
From the early days of cinema to modern blockbusters, bourbon has appeared on-screen in both subtle and prominent ways. Sometimes appearing as a casual drink in the background and other times becoming a key part of the plot, bourbon has a way of shaping a scene, reinforcing a character's personality, and giving a movie a rebellious edge.
Over the years we've seen a range of bourbon brands like Maker's Mark, Pappy van Winkel, Four Roses, and Old Forester have their moment in the Hollywood spotlight. At times these appearances are last-minute prop decisions, while other times they coincide with the strategic release of a special batch. Whatever led to these bourbon silver screen appearance, they add a unique layer to the narrative being told. Here are 11 popular bourbon brands that have made their way to Hollywood.
1. John Wick - Blanton's
While Keanu Reeves is a much-loved and revered person in real life, when he's onscreen he often plays characters who are feared throughout the world and beyond. "John Wick," the character he plays in the movie franchise of the same name, is a prime example of this. The "John Wick" films have developed a cult following, resulting in a popular product line of action figures, collectibles, and more. It's not only the franchise merchandise that has benefitted from the movies but also brands that have appeared in the films. Blanton's bourbon is one such product to make a bourbon silver screen appearance in the 2014 movie.
The protagonist in the franchise played by Reeves has a particular affinity to Blanton's bourbon, a premium single-barrel whiskey that complements his refined yet deadly persona. Fans of the film series will know that Blanton's is far more than just a drink of choice to the super assassin — it's what he turns to after a gunfight.
Blanton's bourbon, which comes in a distinctively hand-sealed bottle, is considered a luxury choice for the whiskey connoisseur and has won several awards. It can be found at liquor stores across the U.S. and online.
2. Bullet to the Head - Bulleit
In "Bullet to the Head," released in 2012, Sylvester Stallone plays a ruthless hitman who partners with a detective to avenge their respective partners' deaths. True to the film's hard-edged tone, Sly's character is seen drinking Bulleit bourbon, a drink that suits his tough, no-nonsense persona.
While the movie delivers high-octane fight scenes and a gritty dialogue, Sly's drink of choice fits in well into the world of hard-hitting action. In one scene, the leading character played by Stallone enters a bar and asks if they carry Bulleit bourbon. When the barman says no, Sly pulls out his own bottle and says "Yeah, well, I do". The scene has the makings of one of the many iconic Stallone shots that have reached cult status, elevating the cool factor of the bourbon brand.
Bulleit was favored by whiskey enthusiasts long before the movie hit cinemas, winning a variety of awards since the company was founded in 1987. Tasting notes of the bourbon include sweet oak aromas and gentle spiciness, with a long, dry, and satiny finish. It's another bourbon with a whole lot of rye.
3. The Shining - Jack Daniels
In what is considered one of the most chilling performances in horror cinema, in "The Shining" (1980) Jack Nicholson delivers several iconic scenes that made this movie the Halloween cult classic that it is today. With Nicholson playing a recovering alcoholic, booze is a key theme in the movie. In one of the memorable scenes, a leading whisky brand makes an appearance — Jack Daniels.
The lead character, played by Nicholson, finds himself in the eerie bar where he orders a bottle of bourbon from a ghostly bartender. The drink placed in front of him is a glass of Jack Daniels. The scene created a lot of debate as to whether or not Jack Daniels is a bourbon. While Jack Daniels themselves claim it's not, there are those in the trade who argue that it is. Some claim this is the case because of how the Federal Standards of Identity for Distilled Spirits defines bourbon. However you view it, the drink became part of a key scene in the movie.
One of the facts about Jack Daniels is that it goes all the way back to 1866 when it was officially established, following which it won its first award in 1904. Since then, it has become the best-selling individual whisky brand in the world.
4. The Internship - Pappy van Winkel
As individual actors, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson have become not only global stars but also built up a cult following in their own right. When they're together on screen, they create comedies that often end up on the "Movie of the Year" list. In "The Internship" (2013), a movie about two recently laid-off salesmen who join Google, they once again combine forces and infuse their comedic chemistry. In the movie you see them coming together over a specific bourbon – Pappy van Winkel.
In the movie, the duo's favorite drink is "Pappy's" and it's referenced a few times and a bottle makes an appearance. While the bourbon brand had already built up a large following of its own, during the year the movie was launched it exploded into pop culture.
It's not the only movie where it's featured. It also appeared in "Crazy Stupid Love" and has been woven into the script of shows like "Justified." There's even a documentary that features the bourbon called "Heist." In the Netflix show, Pappy van Winkel features as one of the brands included in the theft of tens of thousands of dollars of whisky. Today, it's considered to be one of the big brands associated with the bourbon boom of the 21st-century.
5. Spider-Man - Maker's Mark
Sam Raimi, the director of "Spider-Man," has a certain affinity to Maker's Mark, a Kentucky bourbon hailing from an area called Star Hill Farm situated southeast of Louisville. Not only is he a member of the Maker's Mark ambassador program, but the brand also makes an appearance in the "Spider-Man" movies.
In one scene in the 2002 movie, the villain played by Willem Dafoe is seen reaching for a bottle of the bourbon and then pouring himself a drink. The label on the bottle is captured so well in the shot that it attracted a lot of comments and was featured in several deep dives into the movie. As for payment for the feature, there was none. The President of Maker's Mark was of course pleased with the free feature. He was quoted (via Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania) saying, "We don't go out and buy that kind of marketing, but we sure like it when it's free."
Maker's Mark was founded in 1953 by the Samuels family using a 170-year-old family recipe. Today, it remains in the family with Rob Samuels, an 8th-generation distiller, as Managing Director.
6. Kingsman: The Golden Circle - Old Forester Statesman
In "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" (2017), the world of British espionage collides with American whiskey in an action-packed movie about survival, loyalty, and high-stakes missions. In the movie, an American organization disguised itself as a Kentucky bourbon whiskey distillery. Featured in the movie is Old Forester Statesman, a special-edition bourbon crafted specifically for the film. Sharing the limelight with the likes of Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, and a variety of other stars, the brand plays a key role in the plot.
It wasn't by accident that the bourbon appeared in the movie – it was a complete tie-in product. Old Forester even released a special selection batch a few months before the movie hit the big screens.
Old Forester didn't rush the release of the bourbon either. Over 18 months they refined the Old Forester whisky line so as to ensure that the product didn't only look good in the bourbon silver screen appearance, but also pleased the taste buds of the bourbon connoisseur. And they succeeded, both in the movie and how it was received by bourbon lovers.
7. The Hustler - J.T.S Brown
"The Hustler" (1961) features Paul Newman as the leading man who delivers a career-defining performance. He plays "Fast" Eddie Felson, a small-time pool hustler who is determined to prove himself against the legendary Minnesota Fats in a high-stakes match. It's a gritty black-and-white movie about ambition, skill, and self-destruction. In the film, Eddie has a specific drink of choice — J.T.S. Brown bourbon. In one of the movie's most iconic moments, he makes a point of ordering his bourbon in a specific way: "J.T.S. Brown, no ice, no glass." This no-nonsense approach perfectly reflects his character — raw, unpolished, and unwilling to compromise.
The bourbon, much like Eddie himself, has a working-class reputation, appreciated by those who know quality when they taste it. The bourbon's tasting notes include walnut, citrus, and chocolate-covered almond, with a medium/long finish that isn't complex.
Though not as widely known as some other bourbons, J.T.S. Brown has developed a loyal following by both everyday drinkers and whisky connoisseurs. It first went into production by J.T.S. Brown's Son Company in 1855 but today the brand is produced by Heaven Hill Distillery company.
8. Live and Let Die - Old Grand-Dad
In "Live and Let Die" (1973), James Bond, played for the first time by Roger Moore, sets off on a mission that takes him from Harlem to the Caribbean, where he faces off against the mysterious Dr. Kananga. While 007 is typically associated with martinis, "shaken, not stirred" of course, the eighth movie in the Bond franchise introduced a different kind of spirit — Old Grand-Dad bourbon. The bourbon makes an appearance in a few scenes in the movie, first when Bond tries to savor a glass on a train and later when he tries to do so again in a bar called Gulf Winds.
Known for its high-rye mash bill and bold spice, this bourbon has a long history spanning over 100 years. When it was first bottled in 1882 by the master distiller Basil Hayden Sr., it was done so in a way that was considered unconventional at the time. What made it unusual was that he chose to use a higher rye content, something which the bourbon is still known for today.
9. Easy Rider - Jim Beam
In a film that captures the freewheeling, rebellious spirit of the late '60s, "Easy Rider" (1969), Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper play a dynamic duo. The plot is based around the pair hitting the road on choppers, chasing the American dream — or at least their version of it. In the movie, Jim Beam makes an appearance, but it's not the leading actors that savor it — rather another character by the name of George Hanson who is played by the one and only Jack Nicholson.
In one of the many iconic scenes of the movie, Nicholson is shown standing in a street holding a bottle of Jim Beam and says to Fonda and Hopper, "Here's the first of the day, fellas! To old D.H. Lawrence." He then lifts the bottle and takes a generous sip, before flapping his right arm in an unusual gesture as the bourbon makes itself felt.
Jim Beam is one of the bourbons that goes back centuries. In the late 18th Century, the bourbon came to life when Jacob Beam created a sweet whisky from his father's recipe which used distilled corn. He first started selling the bourbon in 1795 which had a variety of names before it was officially called Jim Beam in 1935. From there, as they say, the rest is bourbon history. While there is much debate about Jim Beam vs. Jack Daniels, it was the former that won the selection in thsi movie.
10. French Connection II - Four Roses
In "French Connection II" (1975), the late Gene Hackman plays a tough-as-nails cop called Popeye Doyle who is thrown into the gritty streets of Marseille. In a movie where Doyle is on a mission to take down the drug trade, it's both darker and rawer than the prequel. The bourbon Four Roses is featured in the film when the leading man tries to order a drink from a local bar, saying "Four Roses straight up with a water on the side."
Instead of an easy pour, Doyle is met with confusion as the bartender doesn't speak a word of English. Frustrated, he tries again, breaking it down in the simplest way he can, even trying to order Jack Daniels. It's only when he orders Scotch that the bartender understands. The scene is a key part of the plot as it emphasizes how Doyle is an outsider in the movie's narrative. It also shows his no-nonsense approach to things, which is seen throughout the movie.
Four Roses is a brand of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey that dates back to 1888 when the company was founded. As interesting fact about Four Roses is that after originating in Atlanta, the business was moved to Kentucky before becoming an international success. In 2002, the Kirin Brewery Company, Limited purchased Four Roses and they still own the brand today.
11. On Her Majesty's Secret Service - I.W. Harper
"On Her Majesty's Secret Service" (1969) may be one of the most debated Bond films, but it delivered plenty of unforgettable moments — including an appearance from I.W. Harper bourbon. In this one-time outing for George Lazenby as 007, Bond trades in his usual vodka martini for a glass of the Kentucky's bourbon.
In the movie, a bottle of I.W. Harper appears when Bond first meets with the head of one of the biggest crime syndicates in the world, Marc-Ange Draco. In the movie you see the rare bourbon silver screen moment where Bond strays from his iconic martini. The shot fits the film's tone though, showing a different side to 007.
Though the film itself has divided Bond fans over the years, this whiskey moment stands out as a memorable departure from tradition. I.W. Harper, with its smooth, well-balanced profile, was already a respected name in bourbon long before making its way into 007's glass. I.W. Harper bourbon traces its roots back to Kentucky, the heart of American whiskey-making. Founded in 1872 by Isaac Wolfe Bernheim, a German immigrant with a vision for crafting high-quality bourbon, the brand quickly gained a reputation for its smooth, refined character.